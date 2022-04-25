search
Golf News

John Daly and son sign deals with Hooters

Golf News

John Daly and son sign deals with Hooters

By Jamie Hall19 April, 2022
John Daly John Daly II Hooters Tour News Golf News
John Daly Hooters

Golf legend John Daly and his son have put pen to paper on deals with Hooters.

That’s right. The two-time major winner, and his son John Daly II, have signed name, image and likeness deals with the brand.

Daly Sr has been linked with the firm for many years, and now makes the arrangement official. His boy, a freshman at the University of Arkansas, has joined him.

Both Dalys will take part in marketing activities and will play “significant roles” on Hooters’ social media channels.

• First PGA Tour pro requests LIV permission

• Dylan Frittelli speaks out on bizarre ruling

“Hooters is thrilled to make our long-standing relationship with John official and to enter an exciting new venture with Little John as our first NIL ambassador,” said Bruce Skala, Hooters of America senior vice president of marketing.

“John’s larger-than-life personality makes him an ideal representative of Hooters’ fun-loving spirit, while ‘Little John’ will promote our brand to the next generation as one of the next big names in golf.

“We are ecstatic to have the Dalys, fantastic golfers and great personalities, on board as spokespeople for Hooters, the definitive 19th hole.”

Daly Sr will serve as a spokesman for the famous restaurant chain while also wearing Hooters-branded apparel and bag.

His son will wear the equipment in select amateur competitions. He is prohibited from wearing branded apparel in college tournaments.

• Grace Crawford wins Helen Holm Open

• Matty Wilson wins Battle Trophy

Both will make appearances at some Hooters venues.

“Hooters is the ideal place for me to go and unwind after a long day on the course or in the classroom, so I am honoured to be chosen as an ambassador for the iconic brand,” Daly II said.

“I have seen my father’s great relationship with Hooters over the years, and I am proud to continue my family’s association with this iconic brand.”

