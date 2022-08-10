search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJohn Daly claims he “begged” Greg Norman for LIV invite

Golf News

John Daly claims he “begged” Greg Norman for LIV invite

By Jamie Hall04 August, 2022
John Daly LIV Golf Greg Norman Piers Morgan PGA Tour
John Daly Wildest Moments

It doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing John Daly ply his trade on the LIV Series.

The two-time major winner revealed in an interview with Piers Morgan that he “begged” commissioner Greg Norman for a place on the Saudi-funded rebel tour.

However, he claimed Norman said he was “too old” for a spot on the breakaway circuit.

“You know, we work really hard,” Daly said.

• PGA Tour boss vows to fight LIV lawsuit

• AIG Women's Open gets huge prize money increase

“I play with Brian Harman in a practice round and some other guys in the practice rounds of the British Open, and it’s like we play pro-ams. We get it, OK? That’s what is the backbone of a lot of our tournaments. But, Brian Harman says, ‘Give us a box of chocolates for the effort.’

“We make tent visits. We do this, we do that. I play two-to-three pro-ams every week on the Champions Tour, and you know we don’t play for a lot of money on the Champions Tour. So, I almost feel like, ‘OK, I’m not getting a lot out of this. What are we doing?'”

Most players have kept their cards close to their chest even when it is known they plan to join LIV – but not so Daly, who branded the feud between the series and the PGA Tour “stupid”.

“It’s a big party," he said.

“They play for a lot of money, which these guys that are on that tour deserve that money.

• Major champ predicts PGA Tour boycott over LIV

• Former world No.1 announces retirement

“I think there’s a lot of others guys that deserve that money, especially this old man.”

He may not be in line for a place in the 48-man field, but Daly has another proposal which would see him get involved.

“Let me go into entertainment and get all my friends to do the concerts and stuff,” he added.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - John Daly

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - Greg Norman

Related Articles - Piers Morgan

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Rory McIlroy hails verdict in “personal” LIV Golf battle
Richie Ramsay lifts lid on hilarious Tiger Woods story
PGA Tour predicts HUGE prize money increase
Gary Player’s son responds to "simply not true” auction claims
OWGR: The new Official World Golf Ranking system explained

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Generate power with a good hip and shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow