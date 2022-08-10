It doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing John Daly ply his trade on the LIV Series.

The two-time major winner revealed in an interview with Piers Morgan that he “begged” commissioner Greg Norman for a place on the Saudi-funded rebel tour.

However, he claimed Norman said he was “too old” for a spot on the breakaway circuit.

“You know, we work really hard,” Daly said.

“I play with Brian Harman in a practice round and some other guys in the practice rounds of the British Open, and it’s like we play pro-ams. We get it, OK? That’s what is the backbone of a lot of our tournaments. But, Brian Harman says, ‘Give us a box of chocolates for the effort.’

“We make tent visits. We do this, we do that. I play two-to-three pro-ams every week on the Champions Tour, and you know we don’t play for a lot of money on the Champions Tour. So, I almost feel like, ‘OK, I’m not getting a lot out of this. What are we doing?'”

Most players have kept their cards close to their chest even when it is known they plan to join LIV – but not so Daly, who branded the feud between the series and the PGA Tour “stupid”.

“It’s a big party," he said.

“They play for a lot of money, which these guys that are on that tour deserve that money.

“I think there’s a lot of others guys that deserve that money, especially this old man.”

He may not be in line for a place in the 48-man field, but Daly has another proposal which would see him get involved.

“Let me go into entertainment and get all my friends to do the concerts and stuff,” he added.

