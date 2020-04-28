John Daly claims to have found "cure" for coronavirus

Everybody, relax - John Daly has found a "cure" for coronavirus.

The two-time major champion has appeared in a video clip, posted by by the Trump Organization and first reported by Golfweek, in which he begins by wishing everybody well in the world's continued battle with the disease.

However, things soon take a very surprise turn when he claims that drinking a bottle of VODKA every day is the best way to combat COVID-19.

"I kinda got a cure for this," says Daly. "I only drink one drink a day. It just happens to be a bottle of good old Belvedere.

"You just drink one of these a day. You know, sippy sippy on a little McDonald’s Diet Coke, you can wash it down pretty good [and] never have a hangover. And that’s the way you kill this coronavirus, I believe.”

Watch the video in full...

A big thank you to @PGA_JohnDaly who has always been one of our biggest fans. John thank you for the friendship. Everyone at @TrumpGolf truly loves you! #StaySafe#AmericaTogetherpic.twitter.com/coWifMSa3W — Trump Golf (@TrumpGolf) April 9, 2020

Now, look: he's quite probably (hopefully!) joking but in case anybody is thinking about heeding Daly's advice, here's a far better idea - don't.

According to the World Health Organisation, drinking alcohol actually increases your risk of catching the killer disease.

"Alcohol compromises the body’s immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes,” said the WHO's regional office for Europe in a report published last week. “Therefore, people should minimise their alcohol consumption at any time, and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.”



The WHO also noted that alcohol may put those with mental health struggles and a history of alcohol-use disorders at greater risk due to self isolation and may also heighten the risk of domestic violence.



In other words: ignore Daly's "advice".