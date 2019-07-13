The R&A has REFUSED John Daly's request to use a buggy at the Open Championship this month.

The 1995 'Champion Golfer of the Year' had asked the organisation for permission to use a buggy at Royal Portrush, having been allowed to do so by the PGA of America during the US PGA Championship in May.

However, in a social media post, Daly revealed that the R&A had turned down his request - much to his annoyance.

"Just got word the R&A turned down my application to use a cart at the 2019 Open Championship," wrote Daly. "Quite disappointed they do not see it the same way our PGA of America and PGA Tour sees it. Different continents different laws???

"As a proud Open Champion, I know what the Open Championship represent and what a special tournament it is. I believe all who have earned the right to compete should be afforded that right to compete and give it their best shot.

"While I trust the R&A's decision was made with good intentions, I could not disagree more with their conclusions."

Daly added that he met yesterday with Dr Jim Bradley, the orthopaedic surgeon for the Pittsburgh Steelers American football team. According to Daly, Dr Bradley reconfirmed bi-compartmental degenerative arthritis in the American's knee - a condition which could force him to undergo a total knee replacement.

"Before that time comes, my plan is to give it a shot in two weeks at Portrush," he continued. "Fingers crossed I can make it thru [sic] the pain. See you in Ireland."

In a statement of its own, the R&A said that it "appreciates the difficulty John is facing" and has "full sympathy for him as this is clearly a serious, long-term condition".

However, it added: "Having considered all of the relevant factors, the championship committee has decided to decline his request.

"The R&A believe that walking the course is an integral part of the Championship and is central to the tradition of links golf which is synonymous with the Open. We must also ensure that, as far as possible, the challenge is the same for all players in the field.

"The terrain at Royal Portrush is not suited to buggies and indeed the club itself does not permit their use. We have a serious concern that some parts of the course, where there are severe slopes and swales, would be inaccessible.

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly but we believe it is the right one for The Open."

