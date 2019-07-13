John Daly OUT of the Open Championship

The R&A has confirmed that John Daly has withdrawn from next week's Open.



In a short statement, the championship organisers announced that the 1995 winner has pulled out 'due to a medical condition'.

According to as-yet-unconfirmed reports in the US, Daly - whose place at Royal Portrush has been taken by Kevin Streelman - will instead play in the Barbasol Championship in the US instead, where he is expected to be allowed to use a buggy.



• R&A makes major change to this year's Open

• The Open 2019: The field as it stands

Daly, who has degenerative arthritis in his knee, had asked the R&A for permission to use a buggy next week. He was afforded the same courtesy by the PGA of America during the US PGA Championship in May.



However, in a social media post at the weekend, Daly revealed the R&A had turned down his request - much to his annoyance.

"Just got word the R&A turned down my application to use a cart at the 2019 Open Championship," wrote Daly. "Quite disappointed they do not see it the same way our PGA of America and PGA Tour sees it. Different continents different laws???

• HUGE increase in prize money for Women's British Open

"As a proud Open champion, I know what the Open Championship represent and what a special tournament it is. I believe all who have earned the right to compete should be afforded that right to compete and give it their best shot.



"While I trust the R&A's decision was made with good intentions, I could not disagree more with their conclusions."

In the same post, he stated his intention to nonetheless play in the final men's major of the season.



• Multiple major winner at risk of missing Open



He subsequently revealed details of a spider bite he suffered in England last week, from which he claimed he was lucky to survive.

Streelman had jumped into the first reserve spot after Joaquin Niemann was added to the field yesterday following Todd Hamilton's withdrawal.

Rory Sabbatini is now first reserve, followed by Brian Harman and Martin Kaymer.