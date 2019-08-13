search
John Daly praises "greatest leader" Trump after golf

Golf News

John Daly praises "greatest leader" Trump after golf

By bunkered.co.uk13 August, 2019
John Daly donald trump Trump National Golf CLub Trump Bedminster Instagram POTUS
Trump And Daly

Just a few weeks on from “life-saving surgery” after being bitten by a spider, John Daly had one of the greatest days of his life playing golf with US president Donald Trump.

The two-time major champion put on a pair of ‘stars and stripes’ shorts for his round with the POTUS at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster and, afterwards, he was gushing in his praise for the USA’s Commander in Chief.

“I’m proud to be an AMERICAN, especially with this man leading our country!” wrote Daly on Instagram. “One of the greatest days of my life! Thank you for a great day #potus #dad ....you are the best! @realdonaldtrump @pga_johndaly  #americafirst #peoplefirst #with #the #greatest #leader #of #our #country #proud #American #redwhiteblue #Maga #potus”

• Solheim rookie says US has "work cut out"

• Pepperell sorry for DeChambeau 'twit' tweet

REVIEWED! TRUMP'S ABERDEEN GOLF COURSE

Whilst Daly went with a pair of patriotic shorts, Trump wore his trademark red and white ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap.

It appears that the pair scooted around the New Jersey course in Trump’s private buggy. Note the presidential seal on the back of it.

• "No issues" - Brooks on DeChambeau 'spat'

• FIRST LOOK - TaylorMade's NEW P790 irons

The round comes less than a month after Daly skipped The Open when his request to use a buggy at Royal Portrush was turned down by the R&A.

Around the same time, he claimed to have undergone surgery for early sepsis after being bitten by a brown recluse spider whilst on holiday in England.

