search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJohn Daly reveals shock cancer diagnosis

Golf News

John Daly reveals shock cancer diagnosis

By Michael McEwan11 September, 2020
John Daly cancer PGA Tour Major Championships Golf Channel Tour News
2016 01 John Daly

Two-time major champion John Daly has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with bladder cancer.

The 54-year-old told the Golf Channel he was given the shock diagnosis during a routine check-up for kidney stones. 

Daly, the winner of the 1995 Open at St Andrews, has already had a procedure to remove the cancer but has been told by doctors there is an 85% chance it will return.

• Bob-Mac has extra reason to play well at US Open

• Caddyshack star volunteers to caddie at US Open

• Injured Brooks Koepka out of the US Open

"Luckily for me they caught it early, but bladder cancer is something that I don't know all the details about," said the American. "It doesn't look like it may go away. We will just see what happens. Maybe there's a miracle.

"I always tell people I've lived one hell of a life. No matter what happens, I'm not scared to die or anything. I'm still working, I'm still living life, I'm still doing the things I need to do. I can accept the challenge. I'm not scared of that.

Listen!

IS $15m TOO MUCH TO WIN FOR PLAYING GOLF

"I just want my kids to be OK and everyone else in my family."

Daly added that he plans now to make some significant lifestyle changes to improve his prospects of beating the disease.

• Dustin Johnson is golf's latest $15m man

• Is this the worst shot Rory has ever hit?

"I'm cutting way, way back on the Diet Coke and counting minutes before I can have a cigarette," he said. "I'm trying to quit smoking. The doctors aren't saying it's too late. Unfortunately, it's a cancer that keeps coming back. But I'm going to listen to them, and I'm going to try and quit smoking. If it comes back, it comes back. Six months to a year, if it doesn't go away, I'm going to live my life. I'm gonna have some fun."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - John Daly

Related Articles - cancer

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Golf Channel

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TITLEIST TOUR SPEED – Better than the Pro V1???
Titleist
play button
THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind Wedges – Tiger Woods’ secret short game weapon
TaylorMade
play button
A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour pro blasted over "heartless" COVID tweet
Nelly Korda in pole position to win maiden major
US Open: Is this the craziest golf bet of all time?
Portugal Masters champ relieved to be back playing again
John Daly reveals shock cancer diagnosis

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
play button
Maintaining your spine angle
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
More shoulder turn means more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow