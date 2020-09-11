John Daly reveals shock cancer diagnosis

Two-time major champion John Daly has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with bladder cancer.

The 54-year-old told the Golf Channel he was given the shock diagnosis during a routine check-up for kidney stones.

Daly, the winner of the 1995 Open at St Andrews, has already had a procedure to remove the cancer but has been told by doctors there is an 85% chance it will return.

"Luckily for me they caught it early, but bladder cancer is something that I don't know all the details about," said the American. "It doesn't look like it may go away. We will just see what happens. Maybe there's a miracle.

"I always tell people I've lived one hell of a life. No matter what happens, I'm not scared to die or anything. I'm still working, I'm still living life, I'm still doing the things I need to do. I can accept the challenge. I'm not scared of that.

"I just want my kids to be OK and everyone else in my family."

Daly added that he plans now to make some significant lifestyle changes to improve his prospects of beating the disease.

"I'm cutting way, way back on the Diet Coke and counting minutes before I can have a cigarette," he said. "I'm trying to quit smoking. The doctors aren't saying it's too late. Unfortunately, it's a cancer that keeps coming back. But I'm going to listen to them, and I'm going to try and quit smoking. If it comes back, it comes back. Six months to a year, if it doesn't go away, I'm going to live my life. I'm gonna have some fun."