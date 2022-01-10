search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJohn Daly throws big-hitting barb at Bryson DeChambeau

Golf News

John Daly throws big-hitting barb at Bryson DeChambeau

By Michael McEwan02 January, 2022
John Daly Bryson DeChambeau Driving Distance PGA Tour Tour News
John Daly Bryson De Chambeau

Bryson DeChambeau has led the PGA Tour in ‘Driving Distance’ for each of the past two seasons – but a man who previously topped that category believes he could comfortably outmuscle the former US Open champ.

John Daly was the PGA Tour’s ‘Driving Distance leader between 1995 and 2002, his best year coming in 2002 when he averaged 306.8 yards off the tee.

DeChambeau, by contrast, has averaged 322.1 and 323.7 yards in each of the last two seasons.

Two-time major winner Daly, however, believes that his peak would be bigger than Bryson if he was using modern equipment and, specifically, a modern golf ball.

• 'Beef Johnston' details mental health struggles

• Mickelson claims to have won PIP scheme

In an appearance on the Full Send podcast, Daly was adamant that he could outdrive DeChambeau “by far”, adding that he is the “straightest long hitter that ever lived”. His numbers, he insisted, would be far greater had he not been using a balata golf ball at his peak.

“I looked at the monitor at The Masters last year, and [DeChambeau] was at 200 or 205mph ball speed,” said Daly. “I remember Nick Faldo was watching him, and I was like, ‘Nick, I was at 220mph’ and that was with the balata ball. 

"I was carrying the ball 330 to 340mph with the balata and that’s not even with a driver. That's with a 2-wood brassie.

• REVEALED: The toughest hole on tour in 2021

• Check out the men's major venues for 2022

"Bryson, what he's doing is phenomenal but most of the golf tournaments I played, I hardly ever hit driver. I hit 1-irons. I'd fly that thing 300 [yards]. I'd cut it 280 into par-5s."

"The golf ball's so easy now. It goes straight. Try hitting a balata ball. Tiger would agree. No disrespect to all the guys out there but I'd love to see them put a balata ball in front of Bubba Watson or any of the biggest hitters nowadays."

• Watch the full interview with John Daly on the Full Send Podcast here. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - John Daly

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Driving Distance

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
play button
Is this red carbon face faster? | TaylorMade Stealth driver REVIEWED!
TaylorMade
play button
"I cannot find fault with it!" - Callaway Rogue ST driver REVIEWED!
Callaway
play button
PICKING MY FAVOURITE FAIRWAY WOOD
Fairway Woods
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Ryder Cup star diagnosed with rare kidney disease
Cameron Smith dismisses claims Sentry TOC course was too easy
Friend of Tiger Woods predicts 2022 season write-off
US Women's Open gets MASSIVE purse increase
Last few spots available for Scottish Golf Tourism Week

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to create more body turn
Callaway
play button
Generate power with a good hip and shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow