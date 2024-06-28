Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Nothing says it’s almost time for the Open, quite like the John Deere Classic.

Played at TPC Deere Run in Illinois, it’s the final stop before players begin to pack their bags for the Home of Golf.

It’s been held at the Quad Cities venue since 2000 and has taken on John Deere as the title sponsor since 1999.

And it provides a final chance for players to qualify for the Open, through the Open Qualifying Series – the leading two players not already exempt will earn a spot in the field at Royal Troon.

Other PGA Tour events might boast a more prominent reputation than the John Deere Classic, but it has hosted a few historic moments.

Teenager Michelle Wie was given sponsor’s exemptions in 2005 and 2006, whilst Jordan Spieth become the first teenager to win on the PGA Tour since 1931, when he lifted the title in 2013.

Finally, there are 500 FedEx Cup points on the line, which could prove decisive in the race to the play-offs, as the season draws closer to an end.

Here’s everything you need to know…

John Deere Classic details

Course: TPC Deere Run, Illinois

Course Stats: Par 71 Yards 7,257

Defending Champion: Sepp Straka

Purse: $8,000,000

Winner’s Share: $1,332,000

John Deere Classic betting tips

Odds will appear when published. Please gamble responsibly.

John Deere Classic how to watch

Thursday, April 18: Sky Sports Golf, 19.30

Friday, April 19: Sky Sports Golf, 21.00

Saturday, April 20: Sky Sports Mix, 18.00

Sunday, April 21: Sky Sports Mix, 17.00

All times shown are BST

