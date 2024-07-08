Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It was a historic week on the PGA Tour at the John Deere Classic.

Davis Thompson prevailed in the Quad Cities to secure a place in the Open Championship next week, but the 25-year-old won in emphatic fashion.

His 28-under total was a new tournament scoring record, beating Michael Kim’s 27-under total set in 2018.

Meanwhile, amateur Luke Clanton carded a final round 63 to tie for second place and become the first amateur since 1958 to record consecutive top-ten finishes on the PGA Tour.

CT Pan, one of three players tied for second, earned the other spot in the Royal Troon lineup thanks to his higher world ranking.

Here’s how much prize money each player took home…

• 13 Tiger Woods stats that will blow your mind

• Michael Block considering career switch

John Deere Classic 2024: Prize money payout

WINNER: Davis Thompson, $1,440,000

T2: Michael Thorbjornsen, $712,000

T2: Luke Clanton, $0 (amateur)

T2: C.T. Pan, $712,000

T5: Ben Griffin, $360,000

T5: Carson Young, $360,000

T7: Aaron Rai, $252,400

T7: Denny McCarthy, $252,400

T7: Andrew Novak, $252,400

T7: Hayden Springer, $252,400

T7: Eric Cole, $252,400

T12: Sungjae Im, $171,600

T12: Brendon Todd, $171,600

T12: Harry Hall, $171,600

T12: Chan Kim, $171,600

T12: Sami Valimaki, $171,600

17: Seamus Power, $138,000

T18: Ben Silverman, $126,000

T18: Keith Mitchell, $126,000

T20: Kevin Yu, $106,000

T20: Mac Meissner, $106,000

T20: Jhonattan Vegas, $106,000

T-23: Jason Day, $83,600

T23: Lucas Glover, $83,600

T23: J.J. Spaun, $83,600

T26: Zach Johnson, $64,200

T26: Max Greyserman, $64,200

T26: Rico Hoey, $64,200

T26: Jordan Spieth, $64,200

T30: J.T. Poston, $56,000

T30: Pierceson Coody, $56,000

T32: Chesson Hadley, $51,200

T32: Mark Hubbard, $51,200

T34: Sam Stevens, $39,200

T34: Robby Shelton, $39,200

T34: Adam Svensson, $39,200

T34: Hayden Buckley, $39,200

T34: Joshua Creel, $39,200

T34: S.H. Kim, $39,200

T34: Patrick Rodgers, $39,200

T34: Sam Ryder, $39,200

T34: Doug Ghim, $39,200

T34: Brice Garnett, $39,200

• Ian Poulter: Why I skipped Open Qualifying

• Rory McIlroy in for (cool) surprise at Genesis Scottish Open

T44: Chandler Phillips, $29,200

T44: Trace Crowe, $29,200

T46: Ben Taylor, $23,280

T46: Kevin Streelman, $23,280

T46: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, $23,280

T46: Joel Dahmen, $23,280

T46: Zac Blair, $23,280

T46: Kevin Dougherty, $23,280

T52: James Hahn, $18,924.45

T52: Jake Knapp, $18,924.45

T52: Ryo Hisatsune, $18,924.45

T52: Stewart Cink, $18,924.45

T52: Nico Echavarria, $18,924.45

T52: Blaine Hale Jr, $18,924.45

T52: Bill Haas, $18,924.45

T52: Ben Kohles, $18,924.45

T52: Dylan Fritelli, $18,924.45

T61: David Lipsky, $17,200

T61: Austin Smotherman, $17,200

T61: Bud Cauley, $17,200

T61: Scott Gutschewski, $17,200

T61: Beau Hossler, $17,200

T61: Sepp Straka, $17,200

T61: Roger Sloan, $17,200

T61: Henrik Norlander, $17,200

T61: Thorbjorn Olesen, $17,200

T61: Kyle Westmoreland, $17,200

T61: Kevin Chappell, $17,200

72: Wilson Furr, $16,240

T73: Justin Lower, $16,000

T73: Justin Suh, $16,000

T75: Matt NeSmith, $15,680

T75: Ryan Palmer, $15,680

77: Lee Hodges, $15,4400