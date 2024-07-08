Sign up for our daily newsletter
It was a historic week on the PGA Tour at the John Deere Classic.
Davis Thompson prevailed in the Quad Cities to secure a place in the Open Championship next week, but the 25-year-old won in emphatic fashion.
His 28-under total was a new tournament scoring record, beating Michael Kim’s 27-under total set in 2018.
Meanwhile, amateur Luke Clanton carded a final round 63 to tie for second place and become the first amateur since 1958 to record consecutive top-ten finishes on the PGA Tour.
CT Pan, one of three players tied for second, earned the other spot in the Royal Troon lineup thanks to his higher world ranking.
Here’s how much prize money each player took home…
John Deere Classic 2024: Prize money payout
WINNER: Davis Thompson, $1,440,000
T2: Michael Thorbjornsen, $712,000
T2: Luke Clanton, $0 (amateur)
T2: C.T. Pan, $712,000
T5: Ben Griffin, $360,000
T5: Carson Young, $360,000
T7: Aaron Rai, $252,400
T7: Denny McCarthy, $252,400
T7: Andrew Novak, $252,400
T7: Hayden Springer, $252,400
T7: Eric Cole, $252,400
T12: Sungjae Im, $171,600
T12: Brendon Todd, $171,600
T12: Harry Hall, $171,600
T12: Chan Kim, $171,600
T12: Sami Valimaki, $171,600
17: Seamus Power, $138,000
T18: Ben Silverman, $126,000
T18: Keith Mitchell, $126,000
T20: Kevin Yu, $106,000
T20: Mac Meissner, $106,000
T20: Jhonattan Vegas, $106,000
T-23: Jason Day, $83,600
T23: Lucas Glover, $83,600
T23: J.J. Spaun, $83,600
T26: Zach Johnson, $64,200
T26: Max Greyserman, $64,200
T26: Rico Hoey, $64,200
T26: Jordan Spieth, $64,200
T30: J.T. Poston, $56,000
T30: Pierceson Coody, $56,000
T32: Chesson Hadley, $51,200
T32: Mark Hubbard, $51,200
T34: Sam Stevens, $39,200
T34: Robby Shelton, $39,200
T34: Adam Svensson, $39,200
T34: Hayden Buckley, $39,200
T34: Joshua Creel, $39,200
T34: S.H. Kim, $39,200
T34: Patrick Rodgers, $39,200
T34: Sam Ryder, $39,200
T34: Doug Ghim, $39,200
T34: Brice Garnett, $39,200
T44: Chandler Phillips, $29,200
T44: Trace Crowe, $29,200
T46: Ben Taylor, $23,280
T46: Kevin Streelman, $23,280
T46: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, $23,280
T46: Joel Dahmen, $23,280
T46: Zac Blair, $23,280
T46: Kevin Dougherty, $23,280
T52: James Hahn, $18,924.45
T52: Jake Knapp, $18,924.45
T52: Ryo Hisatsune, $18,924.45
T52: Stewart Cink, $18,924.45
T52: Nico Echavarria, $18,924.45
T52: Blaine Hale Jr, $18,924.45
T52: Bill Haas, $18,924.45
T52: Ben Kohles, $18,924.45
T52: Dylan Fritelli, $18,924.45
T61: David Lipsky, $17,200
T61: Austin Smotherman, $17,200
T61: Bud Cauley, $17,200
T61: Scott Gutschewski, $17,200
T61: Beau Hossler, $17,200
T61: Sepp Straka, $17,200
T61: Roger Sloan, $17,200
T61: Henrik Norlander, $17,200
T61: Thorbjorn Olesen, $17,200
T61: Kyle Westmoreland, $17,200
T61: Kevin Chappell, $17,200
72: Wilson Furr, $16,240
T73: Justin Lower, $16,000
T73: Justin Suh, $16,000
T75: Matt NeSmith, $15,680
T75: Ryan Palmer, $15,680
77: Lee Hodges, $15,4400
