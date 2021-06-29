John Terry spotted at Scottish golf course

Chelsea club legend and former England international John Terry was sighted at well-renowned Loch Lomond Golf Club for a round with mates on Monday afternoon.



The current Aston Villa assistant manager hired a private jet for he and his pals to fly up to Scotland for a 36-hole golf experience at one of Scotland’s most premium venues.

Terry, 40, enjoyed the trip with five of his close friends, images of which he shared to his Instagram page.

The former central defender posted a number of stunning images of the scenic Loch Lomond Golf Club as he indulged in his favourite sport away from football.

Interestingly, despite being a right-footed player, Terry plays golf left-handed. However, his swing will need some work to reach the heights of Robert MacIntyre and Phil Mickelson, as can be seen below.

A five-time winner of the Premier League in England, Terry is well-known for his love of golf. In one of his home properties, he has a small astroturf putting green among the one acre of garden.

Terry is preparing for another season as assistant coach with Aston Villa, who finished 11th in the Premier League last season, and recently qualified for his UEFA Pro Licence coaching badge.

Speculation continues to surround Terry on what his next move will be following his role at Aston Villa.

“My ambition is very, very clear,” he told the Times. “There’s an end goal for me and that’s managing Chelsea Football Club. My team will be winning — hopefully — very honest, very organised, very well drilled, very well prepared and with a back four.”