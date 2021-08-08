Joint venture has rescued LET says CEO

The move from the LPGA and Ladies European Tour to operate as a 50-50 joint venture, has allowed the LET to “continue playing” says CEO Alexandra Armas.



The two tours merged back in January 2020, just months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

CEO Armas, who assumed her role at the same time as the joint venture materialised, believes that the timing of the move has been crucial to securing the LET’s future.

“If the merge hadn’t happened when it did, I would say that, potentially we wouldn’t be playing,” Armas told bunkered.co.uk. “The level of resource that was required to play though COVID-19 is a completely added layer.

“The management at the time might have found a way forward but it would have been a lot harder battle to try and survive on our own. The joint venture couldn’t have come at a better time.

"We definitely wouldn’t be in the position we are now, with the progress we are making, if it wasn’t for the LPGA.”

Even though COVID-19 has thrown up numerous challenges for the joint venture, Armas is delighted with the way it is operating.

“We are stronger and I just see this partnership getting closer going into the future,” she added. “A year and a half in, even through the pandemic, the players are seeing how the tour has developed, how their playing opportunities have grown independent of the LPGA.”