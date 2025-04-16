Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Jon Rahm did warn us at the Masters that his game “feels very close.”

After shooting a second round 71 last Friday at Augusta National, he added: “I wish I could explain it. There’s a lot of good swings that I just haven’t gotten the reward I thought I was going to get, but it feels a lot closer than the score reflects.”

And despite a solid weekend that saw him finish the first major of the season in a tie for 14th, it turns out Rahm’s low number was just around the corner.

On Tuesday, Rahm teed it up with his Spanish LIV Golf colleague David Puig at Whisper Rock, an ultra-exclusive course near his home in Arizona. Puig shot a formidable 65, but Rahm mustered a stunning 59 to beat the youngster 6&5.

Puig posted Rahm’s otherworldly scorecard, complete with the two-time major champ’s signature, on an Instagram story.

Rahm went out in 29 shots, with five birdies and an eagle, and then went on another blitz of five birdies from the tenth to the fourteenth to romp home in just 30 blows.

Whisper Rock, it should be added, plays 7,490 yards from the very back tees.

And it would appear that Rahm has matched his best ever score on the invitation-only layout.

Back in 2021, Rahm detailed a story of how he managed a 59 during the first time playing with new Callaway gear during a round at Silverleaf Golf Club in Scottsdale.

Rahm’s next competitive outing will be at LIV Golf Mexico from April 25-27. From there, the LIV circuit rolls into South Korea for the very first time at the Jack Nicklaus Club from May 2-4.

