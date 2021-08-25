Jon Rahm admits life has “changed” since becoming a dad

Jon Rahm has admitted that he’s had to alter his schedule after welcoming his baby son Kepa into the world back in April.



Rahm narrowly missed out on clinching The Northern Trust after leading or co-leading at the end of each of the first three rounds.

Looking ahead to the BMW Championship, which the US Open champion won last year, Rahm spoke to reporters about how his life had changed since April.

“It [having a baby] changes what I do when I get home, which I can say, what I tell people, my Xbox time is decreased significantly,” joked Rahm. “It's gone down very quick.

“It's changed a bit of the morning routines and at night. When I wake up in the morning and I'm having my coffee when he wakes up, I spend some time with him, 30, 45 minutes where I just play with him. I'm dad, I'm having fun, and then I start my day; I go work out and start my golfing process.”

Rahm went on to admit that starting his day has become that bit more difficult.

"There is some days where if I stay home for a minute too long I don't want to go anywhere else but be with him. That's something I've got to -- I know if I'm with him for 30 minutes, in those 30 minutes I got to go because otherwise I'm not going to go work out, I'm not going to go practice because I want to be with him all day."

However, despite the new addition to the family, the world No.1’s focus is still very much on golf.

“It's been a change for the better. It's made us a lot happier. It's a great thing. But at the end of the day, golf has always been my first love, and that's going to be very hard to replace.

“Plus, it's what I do and it's what I love to do every day. Still a big part of me thinking about golf.”