“It was too easy”: Jon Rahm stands by American Express outburst

Jon Rahm has doubled down on his rant about the easy setups on the PGA Tour.

The world No.1 refused to back down from his tirade at last week’s American Express, where he branded the event a “putting contest”.

The Spaniard’s expletive-littered rant about the easy setup was captured on camera by a spectator at La Quinta, and quickly went viral.

Asked about his comments ahead of this week’s Farmers Insurance Open, Rahm insisted he stands by what he said.

“The video's pretty self-explanatory,” he told reporters.

“We're the PGA Tour, we're the best golfers on the planet and we're playing a golf course where missing the fairway means absolutely nothing.

“There were times where missing the fairway by an inch was worse than missing the fairway by 20 yards. That, to me, is a mistake.

“I also understand we're in the desert, you can't overseed the entire golf course and things like that can't happen, but yeah, we played a lot of golf with zero rough.”

The debate over whether tour stars have it too easy has reared its head once more in recent weeks after Cam Smith shot a PGA Tour record 34-under at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Fans have voiced their frustrations at the apparently easy setups, often branding them “boring”.

And Rahm admitted he would like to see layouts which “challenge us in every aspect of the game”.

“I like fairways to be narrow, I like the rough to be up so you can't just miss the fairway and go for the green with whatever you want,” he said.

“I would like the greens to be firm. They don't need to be ridiculously firm but firm, and the greens at the right speed. That's tough to say because you have greens here [Torrey Pines], for example, if you had them rolling 13 it would be unplayable because of how sloped they are.

“But I think a golf course that would challenge us in every aspect of the game and that's where I believe you would find the best player, somebody whose whole game completely is playing good throughout. And if something is missed, you have to make up with really good stuff on the other parts of your game.”