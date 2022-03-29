Jon Rahm annoyed by question about his game

World No.1 Jon Rahm admitted he is “tired of answering the same question” every week.

The Spaniard has faced issues with his putter in recent months and has not won since his maiden major title at last year’s US Open.

His putting problems peaked when he missed a tap-in from less than a foot at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

• Launch date confirmed for EA Sports PGA Tour

• Robert MacIntyre reveals "ultimate goal"



But despite his struggles on the greens, Rahm doesn’t see it as a problem.

"I'm kind of getting tired of answering the same question every single week," he said when he was asked about his form with the flatstick at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

"When you're No.1 off the tee and in the top 10 for strokes-gained approach, my putting stats are not going to be top 20.

"It's absolutely impossible unless I'm winning every single week by eight. That's kind of how it goes.

• Controversial TV star backs Phil Mickelson

• Is this a sign Tiger Woods will play the Masters?



"Is it as good as it could be? No, but I think it shows in the stats worse than it actually feels just because I'm hitting so many greens and hitting it so good.

"Again, I feel like I've said it a few times, it's not as bad as it looks. It feels a lot better than it looks, maybe I haven't got the results yet but I'm not worried about it."

Rahm is currently ranked 139th in strokes gained putting on the PGA Tour.