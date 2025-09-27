Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

“That’s a sh** lie Rahmbo,” crowed an American behind me on Saturday morning.

It might well have been the biggest understatement of the week.

Jon Rahm had no shot whatsoever. As he adjusted his feet in a greenside bunker on the eighth – his ball half-buried in the grassy verge above – a distracting chorus of ooing and aahing broke out. It made you wonder if a critical heavyweight match on Saturday morning was about to turn.

On the previous hole, Patrick Cantlay walked in a birdie putt to wipe out the American deficit and so-called ‘Team Angry’ were under the pump. Tyrrell Hatton, erring long and left from the tee, was relying on those magic hands of his totemic playing partner.

With barely any green to work with, Rahm gripped right down on his wedge and got to work.

He deftly flipped his hands, gliding the ball through the grass and, as his ball popped up into the fringe, Xander Schauffele signalled towards him with a thumbs-up to take it away. He knew it was good.

But how good?

With the optimal view, Rahm stalked the green and raised his right arm as his ball sloped left to right, downhill and released right into the middle of the hole. The Spaniard pumped a steely fist and the ‘Ole’ chants rang out from the wide-mouthed European fans behind him, one of them wearing a giant cardboard cutout of Rahm’s face.

The shot of the Ryder Cup so far. Maybe even the shot of the year.

The unlikely birdie visibly galvanised he and Hatton and set the tone for what turned out to be a pivotal 3&2 victory.

An unusual morning at the Ryder Cup – and why Europe now have nothing to fear

• Rory McIlroy tells Ryder Cup crowd to ‘shut the f**k up!’

Rahm, of course, played down the moment that stalled swelling US momentum.

“It was very exciting,” he smiled. “But you obviously don’t want to get too high, right. We had not played our best golf on the hole before. But it’s an incredible, incredible moment.”

Cantlay and Schauffele far from disgraced themselves in this epic third morning match, but Rahm and Hatton were five-under through 12 holes in foursomes.

All morning, the increasingly desperate American pairing were stingy with their concessions. Frankly, they were wasting Rahm’s time. Hatton blinked with one weak effort that slid by early on, but Rahm has had an unflappable demeanour about him all week.

It is ironic, of course, that Team Angry have been the coolest duo on the course, even when the New York crowd finally got rowdy on Saturday morning. While Rory McIlroy has responded to hecklers with middle finger salutes and F-bombs, Rahm and Hatton have risen above it.

An egregious moment came on the back of the ninth green. The star-spangled bunch on the grandstand were looming almost within touching distance of Rahm as he weighed up a pitch.

“F*** off, Rahmbo,” they told him, along with some other indiscernible nonsense. Rahm stepped back, offered no acknowledgement and then cosied a wedge to hole-side to retain Europe’s momentum.

He has not backed down all week and, even with home advantage, not one of these beleaguered American players has been able to with him. Late on Friday afternoon, he carried the burly Sepp Straka over the finish line against Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun. And that takes some doing.

In some ways, Rahm is everything Keegan Bradley has wanted (and needed) Scottie Scheffler to be. Unlike Scheffler, though, he has a partner that he is entirely at ease with. Teammates on LIV, he and Hatton are still unbeaten together in European colours.

“It’s a joy to be able to play with him,” Rahm added. “We’ve shared the golf course for many, many holes, and it’s absolutely incredible watching him play. “On the greens today he was nothing short of spectacular.”

Rahm now boasts a 6-0-0 record in foursomes. After losing the first two matches of his Ryder Cup career in 2018, he has responded with nine wins and three halves from his most recent 14. This week at Bethpage, his Ryder Cup legend has grown and he will soon belong in the pantheon with his idols Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal for his impact in blue and gold. • Robert MacIntyre responds to Ryder Cup abuse • Ryder Cup: A first tee for the ages? Fuhgeddaboudit!

“He pulls out some unbelievable shots at very special times,” Hatton said. “He’s an incredible player, and a good person to walk the fairways with.”

It shouldn’t be forgotten that this Rahm performance is exactly why European bosses have kicked the proverbial can down the road.

Captain Luke Donald had to use a pick on Rahm as he could not gather enough points on the LIV League. After all, he is only eligible to play here because of a legal wrinkle that has allowed both Rahm and Hatton to retain their DP World Tour cards by appealing their fines for playing LIV events.

The appeal deciding their fate had conveniently not been heard before this Ryder Cup. That’s a murky issue that, thankfully for Donald, will only be addressed after the dust settles here.

For now, let’s revel in the generational brilliance of this European matador.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.