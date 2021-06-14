search
Jon Rahm cleared to play in US Open

Golf News

Jon Rahm cleared to play in US Open

By Ryan Crombie13 June, 2021
Jon Rahm PGA Tour US Open Torrey Pines COVID-19 Memorial Tournament
Jon Rahm Usopen

Jon Rahm has revealed via a social media post that he has been cleared to play in next week’s US Open.

The Spaniard was forced to withdraw from his last start at the Memorial Tournament following a positive COVID-19 test.

Rahm bowed out of the tournament on the Saturday evening, where he had opened up a six-shot lead at the top of the leaderboard.

The 26-year-old moved into self-isolation, as per tour guidelines, and doubt remained as to whether or not he would be fit to head to Torrey Pines for the US Open.

• Bob MacIntyre has Euros, not US Open, on his mind

• Tour pro calls for end to Brooks-Bryson "BS"

"After two negative test in a 24 hour span and being cleared by health officials, it's time to get ready for the US Open. Vamos!" Rahm wrote on his Twitter account.

Rahm, who is still seeking for his maiden major, heads into the event as a pre-tournament favourite and will be comfortable at Torrey Pines, where he has four top-10 finishes in five events played there.

• Pro hit with ten stroke penalty

In the first two majors of the year, Rahm finished in a share of fifth at the Masters in April and then finished in a share of eighth place at last month's PGA Championship.

US Open: A list of the "lasts" that could fall this week
US Open: Phil Mickelson relishes "unique" chance to make more history
TaylorMade unveils US Open bag... and it's a STUNNER!
Blaze forces Scots club to close

