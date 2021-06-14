Jon Rahm cleared to play in US Open

Jon Rahm has revealed via a social media post that he has been cleared to play in next week’s US Open.



The Spaniard was forced to withdraw from his last start at the Memorial Tournament following a positive COVID-19 test.

Rahm bowed out of the tournament on the Saturday evening, where he had opened up a six-shot lead at the top of the leaderboard.

The 26-year-old moved into self-isolation, as per tour guidelines, and doubt remained as to whether or not he would be fit to head to Torrey Pines for the US Open.

"After two negative test in a 24 hour span and being cleared by health officials, it's time to get ready for the US Open. Vamos!" Rahm wrote on his Twitter account.

Rahm, who is still seeking for his maiden major, heads into the event as a pre-tournament favourite and will be comfortable at Torrey Pines, where he has four top-10 finishes in five events played there.

In the first two majors of the year, Rahm finished in a share of fifth at the Masters in April and then finished in a share of eighth place at last month's PGA Championship.