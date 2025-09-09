Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Jon Rahm claims he has forgotten about his appeal against fines imposed for playing LIV Golf events, which has kept him eligible for the Ryder Cup.

Rahm is one of 11 European team members competing here at the BMW PGA Championship, with Sepp Straka the only missing from captain Luke Donald’s dozen after welcoming a child.

But Rahm and his teammate Tyrrell Hatton would not be allowed in the Wentworth field had they not appealed the monetary sanctions handed down by the DP World Tour for playing on the LIV circuit without permission.

A precedent was set two years ago, when the DP World Tour won a lengthy legal battle and had their fines and suspensions upheld against European greats like Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter.

But mysteriously, no date or deadline has been set for this latest appeal, which has helped enable Donald pick two of his strongest players for this month’s match at Bethpage Black.

“You know as much as I do,” Rahm said when quizzed on the appeal. “I have no idea. I have no clue. To be fair, I completely forgot about, which is a good thing. I hope I forget about it until it happens.”

Rahm, who said last year that he has no intention of paying his hefty outstanding fines, remains confident his Ryder Cup future is not in long-term doubt regardless.

He is disappointed however, that his close friend Garcia, Europe’s all-time record points scorer, did not do enough to impress captain Donald for a comeback at Bethpage.

“He’s a good friend of mine, he’s a Spanish player, and the moments we shared in Whistling Straits (2021) and Paris (2018),” Rahm said. “Personally I’m always going to want him around. He did play good early on in the year, very, very good.

“He was playing incredible golf, maybe in some parts of the world that you weren’t watching. It seemed like from April on, he didn’t keep that level. So I don’t think he helped himself.

“I understand that while we are not earning points or the rankings, we need to make a really strong case to be picked.

“Had he kept that level he might have been on the team but he didn’t play as good as he could have. Subjectively, I’m always going to root for him.”

