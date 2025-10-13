Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Jon Rahm has confirmed he will not play again until the opening event of the 2026 LIV Golf season next February.

Rahm returned to DP World Tour action in his home country last week, eventually finishing tied-ninth at the Spanish Open as Marco Penge ran out champion.

It moved Rahm up to 56th in the Race to Dubai Rankings, and within the current projected cut line for the DP World Tour playoffs with two regular season events left to play.

Even if he is to finish inside the top 70 though, Rahm has confirmed he will not play the opening playoff at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with his season now over.

Discussing his decision to take just shy of four months off from competing, Rahm said per Ten Golf: “I’ve never had three months off, but I’m looking forward to it.

“Other athletes have it, and we’ll see. I’m lucky to be able to go home now, have a preseason, be a father, be with my family, and well, if I see that it’s too much, then maybe I won’t do it next year, but I’m looking forward to it.”

It means Rahm has recorded his first win-less year since 2016, despite capturing LIV Golf’s season-long individual title and the Team Championship.

His top 10 finish in Madrid was Rahm’s fourth DP World Tour start of the season, alongside the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the BMW PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup.

This ensures Rahm meets the minimum requirements to keep hold of his DP World Tour membership heading into 2026.

Despite this, his future with the Wentworth-based circuit remains uncertain amid his ties to LIV Golf.

Having been fined and suspended by the DP World Tour for competing in LIV events, Rahm appealed the sanctions put against him last September.

This ensured he was able to continue to compete on the Tour, as well as at last month’s Ryder Cup alongside Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton, who is also going through the appeals process.

With the Ryder Cup in New York now over, it remains unclear when Rahm and Hatton’s appeals will finally be heard, and what the outcome will be.

If Rahm and Hatton lose their appeals, the duo will be required to settle the fines they owe the DP World Tour if they want to compete at the Ryder Cup in Ireland in 2027.

The Spaniard has previously made no secret of his desire not to pay the sanctions in question, even admitting at last month’s BMW PGA Championship that he had forgotten about the appeal.

“I have no idea. I have no clue,” Rahm said of the ongoing process. “To be fair, I completely forgot about, which is a good thing. I hope I forget about it until it happens.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.