search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJon Rahm fears for Ryder Cup’s future

Golf News

Jon Rahm fears for Ryder Cup’s future

By Jamie Hall14 June, 2022
Ryder Cup Jon Rahm US Open LIV Golf PGA Tour LIV Series
Jon Rahm Liv Golf Ryder Cup

Jon Rahm fears the Ryder Cup could become an unintended casualty in the ongoing struggle for supremacy in elite golf.

The PGA Tour has been hit by a raft of defections to the LIV Series – with those not resigning their memberships being suspended.

However, that means the group of players in question are uneligible to play in the biennial clash between Europe and the US.

Among those who, as it stands, are banned from next year’s match are Europe’s record point-scorer Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson.

• The only Scot in the field at the US Open

• Bryson breaks silence on LIV defection

Former world No.1 Rahm refused to condemn those who have made the switch – but admitted he fears the Ryder Cup could be diminished.

“I think the one thing that keeps coming to me out of all this and what can happen, I hope the Ryder Cup doesn't suffer,” he said.

“I think the Ryder Cup is the biggest attraction the game of golf has to bring new people in, and I have such a good time with him on the golf course and on the previous one in Paris.

“I hope we don't lose the essence and the aspect that the Ryder Cup is. That's one of my biggest concerns, to be honest.

“It's an event we all play for free, and it's one of our favourite weeks, win or lose. I think that says a lot about the game and where I wish it would be at.”

Asked about his specific concerns, Rahm added: “Well, are they going to be able to play Ryder Cup or not, the players that went?

• Mickelson faces media grilling on US return

• Rory takes pop at Norman after Canada win

“In my mind, Sergio, even if he is not breaking 90, he's a no-brainer pick, right? So what's going to happen?

“You have quite a few young Americans. Bryson went, somebody that's probably going to be on the team in the future. Phil's captaincy is probably in question now, where the PGA stands on all of this.

“We don't know the European side of things yet. I have no idea what's going on or what's going on with the European Tour.

“In a worst-case scenario, I don't know what's going to happen."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Jon Rahm

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - LIV Series

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

DP World Tour pro blasts "petty and childish" LIV sanctions
DP World Tour announces sanctions for LIV rebels
The 150th Open: A hole by hole guide to the Old Course, St Andrews
10 good reasons to buy the new issue of bunkered
Paige Spiranac brands Phil Mickelson “fake”

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow