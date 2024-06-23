Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It’s not been the greatest few weeks for Jon Rahm.

First, he was forced to withdraw during the second round of the LIV Golf event in Houston.

Then, the same injury caused him to miss the US Open the following week.

Now, he has seen his hopes of a first victory on the LIV Golf League derailed by a nuisance drone.

Rahm, who joined the Saudi-funded enterprise in a deal reported to be worth $450million last December, put himself in with a great chance of winning for the first time on the circuit when he birdied three of his first four holes during the final round of this week’s event in Nashville. That got him to within two shots of the lead.

• Extinction Rebellion protestors strike during Travelers Championship

• Iconic player-caddie duo make shock decision to reunite

However, his hopes were dashed when he hooked his tee shot on the par-4 sixth into the water – and on-course hot mics left viewers in no doubt as to what he believed the cause of his misfortune to be.

“Every tournament. It’s f**king incredible,” fumed the Spaniard. “Right on my backswing. These f**king drones every time.”

Watch the incident here:

Jon Rahm is NOT happy with the drones at LIV Golf Nashville: “Every tournament. It’s fucking incredible. Right on my backswing. These fucking drones every time.” He was within 2 but just double crossed it into the drink! pic.twitter.com/beymUmZbuw — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) June 23, 2024

• McEwan: Everybody relax. Rory McIlroy will be fine.

• Bryson DeChambeau responds to claims he’s ‘best player in the world’

Rahm is by no means the first player to complain about the use of drones by golf broadcasters.

Earlier this month, Robert MacIntyre called in a rules official to deal with the interference of such a device during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open.

MacIntyre went on to win that event but there was no such luck for Rahm, who ultimately finished in a tie for third at The Grove, seven shots behind Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton, who claimed his first victory since joining LIV earlier this year.

Legion XIII also won the team title – their second of the season – after finishing the week on 40-under, five clear of Torque GC.

Michael McEwan is the Deputy Editor of bunkered and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'. Dislikes white belts, yellow balls and iron headcovers. Likes being drawn out of the media ballot to play Augusta National. Deputy Editor