Jon Rahm hit with penalty after bizarre blunder

Jon Rahm's bid to win the BMW Championship hit a speed bump on Saturday after the world No.2 made a truly bizarre blunder.

Playing the third round at Olympia Fields in the second of the three FedEx Cup Playoffs, Rahm picked up his ball on the fifth green - after forgetting to mark it first.

The lapse in concentration after hitting his approach to around 45 feet cost the Spaniard a one-shot penalty, turning what should have been a five-under 65 into a four-under 66 instead.

Afterwards, the 25-year-old admitted to being embarrassed by the blunder.

"I was holding my marker in my pocket, and for some reason I just picked up the ball thinking I marked it already," he said.



"I really can't give you an explanation. It's one of those things that happen in golf. I never thought it would happen in my professional career, but here we are."



Despite that faux-pas early in his round, Rahm rallied to muscle his way into contention for the title heading into Sunday.

"I'm proud of being able to maintain my composure afterwards," he added. "I think the most important shot of the round was that second putt, the six-footer for bogey. Technically it helped out a lot. I was able to tell myself I was one-under par through five holes. It's not easy; the first few holes aren't playing that easy today. Just more so proud that I was able to pull it off afterwards.

"I've seen it happen to people before in instances where even in amateur golf where you've played maybe five events with lift, clean and place and you go somewhere and it's [not] and you do it. I've seen things like that happen many, many times. Again, we don't see those on the PGA Tour and usually it's not followed by a 66 on this golf course.

"I just hope I don't lose by one. I'm just going to say that. And if I do, well, very well my fault. It's as simple as that."

