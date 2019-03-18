Jon Rahm ignores caddie… and suffers the consequences!

It’s reasonable to assume that both Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be waking up this morning nursing sore heads – for very different reasons!



Whilst McIlroy capped his magnificent start to 2019 with a well-deserved win in the Players Championship at Sawgrass, 54-hole leader Rahm is left wondering where it all went wrong for him in the final round.

He could do worse than start by looking at his strategy on the 11th hole.

After pulling his drive into the fairway bunker, the Spaniard – who was tied for the lead at the time – decided he wanted to hit a long hook over water to the green.



• OPINION - Time to give caddie Harry Diamond credit for Rory's resurgence

• "Idiots!" - Poulter hits out at abusive spectators

A risky play and too risky for his caddie, Adam Hayes, who tried his best to talk him out of it.

Rahm, though, wasn’t listening – to his cost.

Watch what happened.

A pivotal moment @THEPLAYERSChamp.



This conversation between Jon Rahm and his caddie.



He was leading at the time. pic.twitter.com/hWQGNwcu9Z — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 18, 2019

Rahm would ultimately make a challenge-ending bogey.

After signing for a 76 and finishing in a tie for 12th, the 24-year-old said: “Adam was trying to convince me to go right. When I first got to the ball, I was really sure I could do it. If you give me ten balls, besides that one, I’ll hit the other nine on land. Unfortunately, I got a little bit of doubt in me.”



• SPLASH! Tiger comes a cropper on 17 at Sawgrass