search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJon Rahm ignores caddie… and suffers the consequences!

Golf News

Jon Rahm ignores caddie… and suffers the consequences!

By Michael McEwan18 March, 2019
Jon Rahm Players Championship TPC Sawgrass PGA Tour Adam Hayes caddies Twitter Watch
Jon Rahm Sawgrass

It’s reasonable to assume that both Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be waking up this morning nursing sore heads – for very different reasons!

Whilst McIlroy capped his magnificent start to 2019 with a well-deserved win in the Players Championship at Sawgrass, 54-hole leader Rahm is left wondering where it all went wrong for him in the final round.

He could do worse than start by looking at his strategy on the 11th hole.

After pulling his drive into the fairway bunker, the Spaniard – who was tied for the lead at the time – decided he wanted to hit a long hook over water to the green.

• OPINION - Time to give caddie Harry Diamond credit for Rory's resurgence

• "Idiots!" - Poulter hits out at abusive spectators

A risky play and too risky for his caddie, Adam Hayes, who tried his best to talk him out of it.

Rahm, though, wasn’t listening – to his cost.

Watch what happened.

Rahm would ultimately make a challenge-ending bogey.

After signing for a 76 and finishing in a tie for 12th, the 24-year-old said: “Adam was trying to convince me to go right. When I first got to the ball, I was really sure I could do it. If you give me ten balls, besides that one, I’ll hit the other nine on land. Unfortunately, I got a little bit of doubt in me.”

• SPLASH! Tiger comes a cropper on 17 at Sawgrass

• WATCH - Pros prank media on Jimmy Fallon

Related Articles - Jon Rahm

Related Articles - Players Championship

Related Articles - TPC Sawgrass

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - caddies

Related Articles - Twitter

Related Articles - Watch

Golf News

It's back! Sign-up now for bunkered Fantasy Golf '19
“It’s killing our game” – Webb Simpson blasts rules
Butch Harmon "set to retire" from tour and TV
Jon Rahm ignores caddie… and suffers the consequences!
Rory McIlroy thinks he has “great chance” of winning Masters

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
Even the right grip change can feel strange
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
See all videos right arrow