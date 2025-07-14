Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Fresh from leading his Legion XIII side to team glory at LIV Golf Andalucia, Jon Rahm has thrown his weight behind the league’s latest bid for world ranking points.

Official World Golf Ranking chairman Trevor Immelman revealed last week that the Saudi-funded circuit has resubmitted an application to become an accredited member of the OWGR.

LIV CEO Scott O’Neil confirmed the news, saying the league is “confident our application addresses the outstanding questions that exist to support a more global, all-encompassing, and accurate ranking system.”

Following the completion of LIV Golf Andalucia at Valderrama, two-time major champion Rahm welcomed the news.

“I think what you’ve seen this week is a good level of golf,” said the Spaniard. “It deserves points. How many? I don’t know.

“The excuse, or argument, that many use is that this is an exhibition. To me, that’s false.

“And, whether you like it or not, whether it has a cut or not, whether it has three or four rounds or not, it’s good competition and it deserves world ranking points.”

As recently as March 2023, Rahm was ranked No.1 in the world. However, he has seen his standing slide since he signed with LIV in December 2023 and he’ll go into this week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush ranked 72nd.

“I hope it happens,” he added. “I hope it doesn’t take too long because I think there are good players here.

“There are good young players here who deserve the opportunity to qualify for the majors.

“Let’s hope it’s the beginning of more LIV players qualifying for the majors directly based on their performance in LIV in the future.

“I believe we have a high enough level of golf. And a high enough level of competition to earn world ranking points.”

