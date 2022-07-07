search
HomeGolf NewsJon Rahm: LIV 'rebels' shouldn't expect to straddle tours

Golf News

Jon Rahm: LIV 'rebels' shouldn't expect to straddle tours

By Michael McEwan06 July, 2022
Jon Rahm DP World Tour Tour News LIV Golf Scottish Open
Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm has echoed the sentiments of Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel, saying that players who join the LIV Golf Series shouldn’t be allowed to play in DP World and PGA Tour events.

Speaking ahead of this week’s Genesis Scottish Open, the world No.2 was asked for his thoughts on a quartet of LIV players – Ian Poulter, Branden Grace, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding – being granted an injunction against sanctions banning them from pegging it up at The Renaissance.

In an impassioned presser of his own on Tuesday, Horschel branded the defectors to the new Saudi-funded circuit “hypocrites” and urged them to just “go away”, whilst McIlroy has accused them of trying to “have their cake and eat it”.

• Fed up LIV? Don't worry. So is Collin Morikawa

• Bob Mac excited by PGA Tour opportunity

Whilst he was quite as emphatic in his own appraisal of the current situation, former US Open champion Rahm didn’t exactly fight the rebels’ corner.

“It wouldn't be too logical to expect to play all three tours," he said. "The European Tour and PGA Tour have done a wonderful job for so many years and have given those players a platform to play golf and make a living. 

"If they choose to leave to play a different tour, I wouldn't necessarily think they should be expected to be welcomed back."

Rahm is hoping for a big fortnight in Scotland, particularly with next week's 150th Open at St Andrews looming large on the horizon and, with it, the opportunity to emulate the achievements of one of iconic compatriots.

"I can't tell you how many times I've seen the images of Seve [Ballesteros] celebrating his winning putt [in 1984] and it would be amazing to hopefully be able to join my name to that list," he added.

• Horschel hits out at LIV Golf "hypocrites"

• Poulter welcomes Scottish Open decision

"To be honest, I don't think there's a bigger achievement in golf than winning The Open Championship at St Andrews. I think it's the biggest event.

"It's the dream of every golfer, especially a European golfer, and to be the 150th edition, it's something that's very, very significant."

Rahm gets his Genesis Scottish Open title bid under way at 8.05am on Thursday alongside world No.1 Scottie Scheffler and Norwegian wonderkid Viktor Hovland.

