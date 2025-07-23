Sign up for our daily newsletter
Jon Rahm is relishing the prospect of a home Ryder Cup in 2031 – and has tipped Sergio Garcia to be the European captain.
The 48th edition of the biennial clash will take place at the Camiral resort – formerly known as PGA Cataluyana – near Barcelona.
It’s the second time that Spain has been chosen to stage the Ryder Cup after Valderrama in 1997.
Rahm will be 36 by the time the match heads to Camiral and hopes to spearhead the Europeans in six years’ time, but also wants Garcia to lead the blue-and-gold team on home soil, just as Seve Ballesteros did 28 years ago.
“It would be absolutely incredible not only to continue Ryder Cups but to be a part of one and play in one at home,” Rahm told reporters here at LIV’s UK event at JCB Golf & Country Club.
“I don’t think I can describe it. Both Paris and Rome were so incredibly special that to think of playing one in Spain, I really couldn’t put it into words.
“Knowing that some things smoothed over in the world of golf, that Sergio could possibly be the captain of the Ryder Cup team, that also adds to it.”
Garcia, the record points scorer across both in the contest, paid outstanding fines totalling over £1million to renew his DP World Tour membership after jumping ship to the LIV breakaway league three years ago.
It meant that he could regain eligibility for this September’s match at Bethpage Black, but Garcia will need to rely on a wildcard from captain Luke Donald in New York.
“I think that I can bring things to the team that any team that would probably need,” Garcia said, clinging on to hopes of a captain’s pick after his T34 finish in the Open.
It’s understood, however, that in this tumultuous time for the elite men’s game, tour regulations would need to change for Garcia to assume a leadership role in the European ranks.
“There’s something to say about having a local captain,” Rahm stressed.
“It would do wonders for the crowd. If history shows us anything, and it’s very hard to compare anybody to Seve, but I’ve only heard stories about what that Ryder Cup was like.
“I would say, if possible, I think that’s a very obvious good choice to have Sergio be a part of that one.”
