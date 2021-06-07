Jon Rahm: Memorial leader tests positive for COVID-19

It was all going so well.

Jon Rahm had just closed out an eight-under 64 to open up a six-shot lead after three rounds of his Memorial Tournament title defence.



Seconds later, he was informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was being withdrawn from the tournament.



The dramatic scene unfolded just off the 18th green where a tour official approached Rahm with the bad news. Television cameras captured the whole scene as it unfolded live.

You can see it here...

Surreal TV moment as six-stroke leader Jon Rahm learns he tested positive for COVID and Jim Nantz tries to make sense of it without knowing what Rahm's been told pic.twitter.com/WvD6LmAlxs — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 5, 2021

Here's another angle...

Gut-wrenching is, indeed, the only suitable description.

The PGA Tour subsequently released a statement confirming Rahm's positive test and necessary withdrawal.

It read: "On the evening of Monday, May 31, the PGA Tour notified Jon Rahm that he was subject to contact-tracing protocols, as he had come in close contact with a person who was COVID positive.

"Per the tour's COVID Health & Safety Plan, Rahm was given the option to remain in the competition and enter our tracing protocol, which includes daily testing and restricted access to indoor facilities. Rahm has remained asymptomatic.



"Rahm has tested negative every day, but his most recent test – which was performed after the conclusion of his second round (rain delayed) and before the start of his third round – returned positive at approximately 4:20 p.m. ET while Rahm was on the golf course.

"The PGA Tour's medical advisor requested a confirmatory test on the original sample, which came back at 6:05 p.m. ET, and was also positive."



The statement concluded: "The PGA Tour's medical advisor notified Rahm immediately upon completion of his round, and under tour protocols, he will be withdrawn from the competition. Rahm is now in isolation, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, he will need to remain in isolation through Tuesday, June 15.



"While this is an incredibly unfortunate situation, throughout 50 events since the PGA Tour's 'Return to Golf', there have been only four positive tests (including Rahm) within competition; Rahm is the first positive, asymptomatic case as part of the tour's routine, contact-tracing protocols."

Quite apart from anything else, the news is a massive blow to Rahm's US Open preparations. The Spaniard - seeking his first major victory - had been the bookmakers' favourite to win the event, which gets underway at Torrey Pines on Thursday, June 16.

His withdrawal means that Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay share the 54-hole lead at the Memorial.