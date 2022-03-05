search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJon Rahm opens up on miss from ten inches

Golf News

Jon Rahm opens up on miss from ten inches

By Jamie Hall04 March, 2022
Jon Rahm Arnold Palmer Invitational Bay Hill PGA Tour Tour News
Jon Rahm Bay Hill

It turns out even the best players in the world can have a disaster on the greens now and again.

World No.1 Jon Rahm is no different. On the seventh hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he had what seemed like a sure-fire tap-in for par from less than a foot.

However, the Spaniard somehow managed to mishit his effort, with the ball travelling only a fraction of the required distance.

• Adam Scott's unusual gear change

Watch the moment below for yourself...

After his round, Rahm admitted he had tried to stop the stroke before he made contact.

“I figured somebody was going to ask,” he said when he was quizzed on the incident.

“I really couldn't tell you [what happened]. I wish I could give you all the excuses in the world, but no, it's as simple as it just didn't feel good in my hands, and I tried to stop, and I didn't. I just simply didn't stop. I don't know. It was very odd.

• Rory McIlroy says Phil deserves "forgiveness"

“It didn't sit well in my hands. I was a little sweaty.”

“I've seen many things,” he continued.

“I've seen from the putter get a little stuck on a blade of grass on the way back and do something funky, hit the ground before because you're not paying attention. I've seen so many things from a foot.

“I've seen some of the best putters in the world miss it because you don't really take a proper stance. It sucks to give away a shot like that, to be honest.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Jon Rahm

Related Articles - Arnold Palmer Invitational

Related Articles - Bay Hill

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

“The ball is in his court” - PGA Tour commissioner has his say on Phil Mickelson
Hotly-anticipated new Scottish golf resort APPROVED!
Rory McIlroy calls on tour to make disciplinary process "transparent"
Hannah Darling: “Augusta National? Bring it on!”
Huge fire breaks out at top golf club

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
play button
Don’t shorten your swing says Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow