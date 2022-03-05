Jon Rahm opens up on miss from ten inches

It turns out even the best players in the world can have a disaster on the greens now and again.

World No.1 Jon Rahm is no different. On the seventh hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he had what seemed like a sure-fire tap-in for par from less than a foot.

However, the Spaniard somehow managed to mishit his effort, with the ball travelling only a fraction of the required distance.

Watch the moment below for yourself...

Make percentage inside 1 ft: 99.96%



This is the shortest miss on TOUR this season. pic.twitter.com/IwwTWlrlKm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 3, 2022

After his round, Rahm admitted he had tried to stop the stroke before he made contact.

“I figured somebody was going to ask,” he said when he was quizzed on the incident.

“I really couldn't tell you [what happened]. I wish I could give you all the excuses in the world, but no, it's as simple as it just didn't feel good in my hands, and I tried to stop, and I didn't. I just simply didn't stop. I don't know. It was very odd.

“It didn't sit well in my hands. I was a little sweaty.”

“I've seen many things,” he continued.

“I've seen from the putter get a little stuck on a blade of grass on the way back and do something funky, hit the ground before because you're not paying attention. I've seen so many things from a foot.

“I've seen some of the best putters in the world miss it because you don't really take a proper stance. It sucks to give away a shot like that, to be honest.”