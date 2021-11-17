search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJon Rahm OUT of DP World Tour Championship

Golf News

Jon Rahm OUT of DP World Tour Championship

By Michael McEwan14 November, 2021
Jon Rahm DP World Tour Championship European Tour Tour News Race to Dubai
Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm is out of the DP World Tour Championship.

The world No.1 has withdrawn from the European Tour’s season-ending event, despite being well-placed to win the Race To Dubai for the second time in three years.

Currently third on the standings, behind American duo Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel, Rahm has decided to pass on the opportunity to play this week as he recovers from a busy 2021.

• McIlroy splits with coach Cowen

• Ishikawa in trouble after quarantine breach

In addition to winning his first major championship at the US Open, the Spaniard was also Europe’s standout player at the Ryder Cup and tested positive – twice – for COVID-19. He also became a father for the first time in the days leading up to the Masters.

After missing the cut at the Andalucia Masters in October, Rahm’s exhaustion was plain for all to see.

“This is the first time in my life that I don’t want to see a golf club,” he said. “And this comes from someone who loves this sport, and after a year in which some pretty good things have happened to me. More than my body, it is my mind that can’t take it. I need to rest.”

• European Tour to re-brand as DP World Tour

• New report makes Tiger Woods earnings claim

Viktor Hovland and Justin Rose have also decided to pass on Dubai but it is the absence of world No.1 Rahm that will be felt most keenly by the tour, which last week announced its intention to rebrand as the DP World Tour from next season.  

With Rahm’s withdrawal, it now looks likely that the Race To Dubai – formerly the Order of Merit – will be won by an American for the first time.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Jon Rahm

Related Articles - DP World Tour Championship

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Race to Dubai

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Old vs New Tech | How big are the gains going to be?
Titleist
play button
How to play Texas Scramble
Texas Scramble
play button
Which Callaway golf ball is right for me?
Callaway
play button
How to play Bingo Bango Bongo
Bingo Bango Bongo
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Rory Sabbatini hit with DQ after for bizarre rules violation
Sam Torrance names his choice to be Europe's next Ryder Cup captain
FootJoy and The PGA launch #FJThanksaPGAPro competition
Updated plans lodged for new £100m Angus golf resort
Rory McIlroy admits to "massive guilt" over flying private

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
The correct grip pressure
Watch
See all videos right arrow