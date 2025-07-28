Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Jon Rahm is adamant that Joaquin Niemann is among the ten best golfers in the world after the Chilean continued his stunning dominance on the LIV Golf League.

Niemann cruised to his fifth title of the season on the breakaway LIV circuit on Sunday – holding off a charging Bubba Watson by three shots at the JCB Golf & Country Club in Staffordshire.

The victory came in spite of a disrupted build-up, with Niemann rumoured to have ditched both his caddie and coach in the wake of his missed cut at the Open Championship.

Niemann has stretched his unassailable lead at the top of the LIV standings, while also banking another $4million winner’s cheque.

Yet while LIV awaits a decision on their latest application to the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), the flying Chilean is actually sliding down the world rankings.

Niemann is 98th in the Official World Golf Ranking – owing to his underwhelming performances in the majors this season and the fact LIV is yet to acquire points.

His major record this year reads T29-T8-MC-MC, a frustrating run that yielded his only top-ten in one of the big four in his career in the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Niemann’s peers, however, are adamant that Niemann’s season is not getting the recognition it deserves.

Data Golf, which recognises LIV results, has Niemann at 19th in the rankings, but Jon Rahm believes his LIV rival is even better than that.

I’ve seen all those strokes gained rankings,” Rahm said. “I still don’t understand. He’s won five times here. How is he behind so many of us?

“I don’t know the numbers. I don’t know. My guess is obviously it’s majors, events outside of LIV that may be pushing him back.

“It’s not a true reflection. He is undoubtedly a top-10 player in the world right now. I’m saying that conservatively.”

After securing his latest win at JCB, Niemann was asked about his mysterious major record.

“I feel like there is nothing else to try,” he said. “Yeah, it frustrated me a lot to not be playing good at the majors, you know, but I know I’m going to make it happen. I know I’m going to figure it out.

“In the position I am, I feel like I’m always going to learn something from every mistake and every bad result. Yeah, I’m patient so I know the results are going to come. I’m just going to wait for them.”