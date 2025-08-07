Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Jon Rahm has suggested LIV Golf could expand their playing and team roster in a bid to earn recognition from the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

Rahm is one of a number of LIV members who has seen his spot in the rankings slump since joining the breakaway league.

After previously being denied, the league once again applied to the OWGR for accreditation last month in the hopes of finally being able to hand out ranking points.

Changes will most likely need to be made to the LIV format in order for an application to be accepted by the ranking system, with the league’s exclusive roster previously proving an issue.

While Rahm does not expect LIV bosses to rip up some of the league’s main foundations, he does believe another membership expansion could help speed things along with the OWGR.

“There’s a process to hopefully enter those world ranking points and at least get our foot in the door,” The Spaniard explained at LIV Chicago.

“Once we’re allowed, we can see what changes can be made to earn as many as possible, keeping the integrity of what LIV Golf is about.”

Rahm continued: “If the league were to expand and let’s say you go to 15 teams, you have 60 players, now you can actually possibly make something work.

“There’s many possibilities that I can think of. By the way, this is completely hypothetical because I haven’t spoken to anybody about it.

“But there’s things we could do I think to add more world rankings points if we need it, and I’m sure there’s more that I can’t think of that the folks at OWGR and maybe Scott [O’Neil] or the front of the LIV office can probably tell us about to give us a little bit more of strength of field.”

LIV CEO Scott O’Neil was quizzed on any possible changes at the league’s recent pit stop in the UK at JCB Golf and Country Club, but kept his cards close to his chest.

“It’s still a bit premature,” O’Neil said of the talks with OWGR. “We have filed an application, and I’m in pretty good contact with Trevor Immelman. We have a call later this week.

“He’s been a good source of encouragement, push-back, debate, and we’ve both agreed to keep those conversations between the two of us until we take another step forward.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.