Jon Rahm hadn’t even got off the first tee at Bethpage Black on Tuesday when he was greeted with his first heckle of Ryder Cup week.

“Hey Rahmbo, where’s the Ozempic?” one of the home fans shouted, referencing the drug commonly used to promote weight loss.

The Spaniard had no issues whatsoever and, in fact, says the varying degrees of creativity in the New Yorker heckles has caused some light relief.

“It was funny,” he recalled. “So far, the humour that’s been there, it’s really funny.

“I would imagine tomorrow things might turn a little bit but there’s always funny ones, and not only towards me, towards everybody.

“I’m not going to say what they said, but yesterday on 17, me and Shane Lowry had a good laugh at something someone said in the crowd. People can be really creative nowadays.”

Too creative in fact, for the VR headsets drafted by Luke Donald to prepare the European team for the hostilities.

“I don’t think that we’re creative enough in those VR goggles as to what we’re going to hear this week,” Rahm added.

“The good thing about this week is New York fans are so passionate, and luckily for me, that’s something I can relate to. In both ways, it’s really, really fun. But they have ability to be incredibly creative, which we can all appreciate.

“We have all been in a home game trying to say some things about the away team, right, but some people come up with some things that I would never in a million years come up with, and it’s a lot of fun to be a part of.

“They understand sports, and in a weird sense, from what I’ve experienced in New York, when you’re playing good and you’re performing well, they also respect that.

“It’s a joy to play in front of them, and no matter what, I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be special. You can mentally get ready for it if you’ve been a part of an away Ryder Cup.

“If not, you’re going to find out on the first tee how you react.”

