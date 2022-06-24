Jon Rahm reveals ball was stolen at US Open

Players at this week’s US Open are facing plenty of challenges.

However, the one Jon Rahm encountered at the Country Club was very unexpected.

The former world No.1 hit his tee shot way left on the final hole, and as he approached the area where his ball had landed, he spotted two children looking rather sheepish.

• Rory McIlroy has tantrum at US Open

• 5 big names missing from US Open

Sure enough, when the Spaniard reached the spot, there was no ball to be found.

Fortunately, he was allowed a drop, hit his approach to 20 feet and sank the putt for a birdie to finish his first round one under.

After his round, Rahm was able to laugh about the incident – and reckons he would be able to identify the culprits.

“I'm pretty sure I know who it was,” he said.

• US Open to get HUGE purse increase



• 7 US Open records which could fall

“I recognised the two kids that were running the opposite way with a smile on their face. I am 100% sure I saw the two kids that stole it.

“I'm just really happy somebody spotted the ball first. We knew exactly where it was.”