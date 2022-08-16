Jon Rahm reveals hilarious advice to wife after birth of son

Jon Rahm and his wife Kelley welcomed their second child last week, a son named Eneko.

The former world No.1 isn’t showing the effects of too many sleepless nights yet, opening his FedEx St Jude Championship with a three-under 67.

But the Spaniard admitted he had told his wife to stop giving birth at 1am because of the potential effects on his schedule. Their firstborn, Kepa, arrived just two days before the 2021 Masters.

“We thought the baby was going to come the first week after the Open, we all were convinced, and we kept waiting and last minute we decided to induce so I wouldn't miss any of the events,” Rahm told reporters at TPC Southwind.

“I mean, it was 40 weeks in, it was no danger.

Eneko Cahill Rahm born on August 5th, feeling grateful for another healthy boy! Kelley, Eneko and big brother Kepa are all doing great. We have had an amazing last few days soaking in these amazing moments as a family of four. Now time for the playoffs! pic.twitter.com/gkIWcG7CGx — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) August 10, 2022

“From Thursday to Sunday in the hospital, didn't sleep much but had a lot of beautiful moments.

“I did tell Kelley as a joke, we need to stop having babies at 1am because it really doesn't help the schedule at all, for her and for me obviously, but it's wonderful.”

Even though Rahm will spend the next three weeks away from his family, he said the new arrival is spurring him on.

"Right before I went out to play Kelley had just nursed Eneko and got a picture of her holding him and she was smiling,” he added.

“When I see that type of happiness, it's a lot easier for me to go out there and compete. Even though I won't see them for 20 days, it still gives me a lot of positives and happiness to be out there and do what I have to do.”