search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJon Rahm reveals hilarious advice to wife after birth of son

Golf News

Jon Rahm reveals hilarious advice to wife after birth of son

By Jamie Hall12 August, 2022
Jon Rahm PGA Tour FedEx Cup Tour News
Jon Rahm Baby

Jon Rahm and his wife Kelley welcomed their second child last week, a son named Eneko.

The former world No.1 isn’t showing the effects of too many sleepless nights yet, opening his FedEx St Jude Championship with a three-under 67.

But the Spaniard admitted he had told his wife to stop giving birth at 1am because of the potential effects on his schedule. Their firstborn, Kepa, arrived just two days before the 2021 Masters.

• Ewen Ferguson reveals celebrity advice

• Action "critical" for golf clubs amid heatwave

“We thought the baby was going to come the first week after the Open, we all were convinced, and we kept waiting and last minute we decided to induce so I wouldn't miss any of the events,” Rahm told reporters at TPC Southwind.

“I mean, it was 40 weeks in, it was no danger.

“From Thursday to Sunday in the hospital, didn't sleep much but had a lot of beautiful moments.

“I did tell Kelley as a joke, we need to stop having babies at 1am because it really doesn't help the schedule at all, for her and for me obviously, but it's wonderful.”

• Richie Ramsay reveals hilarious Tiger Woods tale

• Rory McIlroy says LIV battle turned "personal"

Even though Rahm will spend the next three weeks away from his family, he said the new arrival is spurring him on.

"Right before I went out to play Kelley had just nursed Eneko and got a picture of her holding him and she was smiling,” he added.

“When I see that type of happiness, it's a lot easier for me to go out there and compete. Even though I won't see them for 20 days, it still gives me a lot of positives and happiness to be out there and do what I have to do.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Jon Rahm

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - FedEx Cup

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

REVEALED: What stars need to do in return for LIV Golf cash
Judge sets trial date for LIV Golf’s PGA Tour antitrust lawsuit
Greg Norman: World ranking “severely compromised” without LIV
Rory McIlroy: Tour stars "in agreement" after Tiger Woods meeting
Will Zalatoris reveals reaction to nearly hitting THAT shot

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Good fundamentals are key to a good golf swing
Watch
play button
Set the wrists later in the golf swing
Watch
play button
Set up square to the target
Watch
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow