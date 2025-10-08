Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Jon Rahm has spoken out on the abuse that the European Ryder Cup team faced at Bethpage Black ahead of his return to golf this week.

Rahm is back on the DP World Tour and on home soil to play the Spanish Open, as he looks to win the event for a fourth time in Madrid.

With Europe’s Ryder Cup win still fresh in the mind though, the Spaniard was quizzed on the treatment he and his teammates received out in the United States.

“That week in New York was mentally the toughest week of my career,” he said. “But at the same time it was the most fun I’ve had. What happened there during those three days was something inhospitable.

“At times I couldn’t believe it. With alcohol being sold by 9am things were already out of control.

“You could compare it to soccer, but then you have the noise of 50,000 people and you don’t actually hear what each person is saying. In my case, every step I took I could hear everything.”

Things turned ugly at times during the three-day event in New York, with Rahm’s teammate Rory McIlroy often the target of the home crowd abuse.

It was on day two that tensions really began to reach boiling point, as McIlroy and fourball partner Shane Lowry were subject to taunts throughout their match with Justin Thomas and Cameron Young.

In the aftermath of their match, McIlroy’s wife Erica Stoll was hit by a drink tossed from the crowd, while the Northern Irishman called out one fan who used a homophobic slur.

In the build-up to the match play event, US member Collin Morikawa had called on the home crowd to cause ‘chaos’ over the three days.

Addressing his comments earlier this week though, Morikawa denied fuelling the abuse that came the way of his rivals.

“I think we’ve taken what I said a little out of context,” the 28-year-old, claimed. “I think Ryder Cups are meant to have a lot of energy, right, and I think me saying the word ‘chaos’, I didn’t mean for them to be rude, right?

“So, like that’s not on me, I believe, for me to take credit for people being rude. I think what I meant was like I wanted energy, right? You wanted people to be proud of the country, the countries they’re rooting for.”

He continued: “I don’t think me saying one word, everyone listened – I don’t think I have the power to do that amongst people. I think fans can do and say what they want sometimes. It probably crossed a line out there so I would say there’s a line that needs to be drawn.”

