search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJon Rahm reveals what it’s like to ask Tiger Woods for advice

Golf News

Jon Rahm reveals what it’s like to ask Tiger Woods for advice

By Jamie Hall05 April, 2022
Jon Rahm Tiger Woods The Masters Justin Thomas Augusta National
Jon Rahm Tiger Woods

Jon Rahm revealed he sought out Tiger Woods for advice – only for the 15-time major winner to prove less than helpful.

The Spaniard grew up idolising Woods, but was left disappointed when he attempted to pick his brains.

As the five-time Masters champion confirmed he would make his comeback, Rahm was asked if he had ever had any advice from his childhood hero.

“You might need to ask Justin Thomas,” he replied.

• Masters 2022: First round tee times in full

• Tiger Woods WILL play 2022 Masters

“There’s only one man in this field that hears advice from Tiger, because I’ve asked before and I get nothing.”

Rahm revealed he has twice tried and failed to get tips from Woods.

During a practice round ahead of the 2017 Tour Championship, he asked about putting on Bermuda grass greens.

“He turned around and said, ‘It’s all about feel,’ and just kept going,” he said.

The second occasion came during the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in 2019.

“I asked him at Albany once about chipping into the grain,” Rahm said.

“You just got to be shallow. Okay.

• Rory not feeling grand slam pressure

• DeChambeau defies doctor's orders to play

“Meanwhile I turn around and J.T.'s there with him, and he's getting a whole dissertation on what to do.”

Woods has previously described Thomas as being like a little brother to himself and a big brother to his son Charlie.

The two enjoy a close relationship – and Thomas refused to divulge the best piece of advice Woods has given him.

“I’m not going to tell you the advice that’s been most valuable to me because frankly I don’t want other competitors to know,” he said on Tuesday.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Jon Rahm

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - Augusta National

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The Masters 2022: Final round tee times in full
The Masters: Tiger Woods rues cold putter as challenge fades
The Masters: Robert MacIntyre disappointed after birdie-free round
The Masters: HUGE prize money increase announced
The Masters 2022: Round 3 tee times in full

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
How close to the golf ball should you stand?
Watch
play button
A two-minute set-up MOT
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for those with a knee injury
Watch
See all videos right arrow