Jon Rahm reveals what it’s like to ask Tiger Woods for advice

Jon Rahm revealed he sought out Tiger Woods for advice – only for the 15-time major winner to prove less than helpful.

The Spaniard grew up idolising Woods, but was left disappointed when he attempted to pick his brains.

As the five-time Masters champion confirmed he would make his comeback, Rahm was asked if he had ever had any advice from his childhood hero.

“You might need to ask Justin Thomas,” he replied.

“There’s only one man in this field that hears advice from Tiger, because I’ve asked before and I get nothing.”

Rahm revealed he has twice tried and failed to get tips from Woods.

During a practice round ahead of the 2017 Tour Championship, he asked about putting on Bermuda grass greens.

“He turned around and said, ‘It’s all about feel,’ and just kept going,” he said.

The second occasion came during the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in 2019.

“I asked him at Albany once about chipping into the grain,” Rahm said.

“You just got to be shallow. Okay.

“Meanwhile I turn around and J.T.'s there with him, and he's getting a whole dissertation on what to do.”

Woods has previously described Thomas as being like a little brother to himself and a big brother to his son Charlie.

The two enjoy a close relationship – and Thomas refused to divulge the best piece of advice Woods has given him.

“I’m not going to tell you the advice that’s been most valuable to me because frankly I don’t want other competitors to know,” he said on Tuesday.

