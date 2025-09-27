Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Is there a tougher competitor in golf right now than “Ryder Cup Jon Rahm”?

The Spaniard has been at the vanguard of Europe’s bid to win a first match on US soil since 2012, winning two points from his opening two matches on Friday.

That improved his record to 8-1-3 in his last 12 Ryder Cup matches. Per Elias Sports, the last player for either side to have a 12-match stretch in the Ryder Cup with one or zero losses was Ian Poulter, between 2008 and 2012.

All of which is to say he’s playing exceptionally good golf – and he proved it again early on Saturday.

Playing alongside regular foursomes partner Tyrrell Hatton and up against Xander Scahuffele and Patrick Cantlay in match three, Rahm produced certainly the shot of the week and, quite possibly, the shot of the year.

We’ll show you it in a second but, first, a bit of important context.

The Anglo-Spanish had raced into an early two-up lead, only to be pegged back to all-square through.

With Cantlay having tugged his tee shot into the left rough on the notorious par-3 eighth, Hatton had a green light to go at the pin.

Instead, he, too, pulled his shot, leaving Rahm with a horrible, low-percentage second.

His feet in the bunker well below a semi-buried ball, and with next to no green to work with, the Spaniard had a postage stamp-sized target. Incredibly, he hit it, raising his arm as the ball released and slipped below the surface, restoring Europe’s lead and killing the US momentum.

If you think it sounds special, just wait ’til you see it…

Vamos!

