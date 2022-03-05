Jon Rahm sets lofty Tiger Woods target

Jon Rahm is the best golfer in the world right now, so it’s natural he should feel fairly confident about adding to his major tally.

The reigning US Open champion can justifiably feel pretty good about his game – but according to one of his closest friends on tour, the Spaniard has set some lofty career ambitions.

Pat Perez, who plays regular practice rounds with Rahm, claimed the 27-year-old will not even consider retirement until he has passed Tiger Woods’ total of 15 majors.

"We play all the time at Silverleaf and I asked him, 'What are you gonna do at 35?'” Perez said during an appearance on GOLF’s Subpar podcast.

"He goes, 'I’m not done until I win 19 majors. If I play until I'm 55, I will play until I'm 55. I’m not going to take off golf until I get to 19. Whether I do it or not doesn’t matter. But I am not quitting until I pass Tiger on that list.'"



A tally of 19 would make Rahm the most decorated player in history, taking him past Jack Nicklaus on 18 – although he appears to have admitted that might not happen.

Rahm has just one major to his name so far, and given Woods had won eight by the time he was at the same stage, surpassing him might be a long shot.

Perez admitted he believes his friend will win between eight and ten majors, which would still see him surpass some of the greats of the game.

However, he insisted Rahm is “the guy for the next ten years” because he is so consistent. His worst finish in the majors last year was a tie for eighth at the PGA Championship.