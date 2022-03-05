search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJon Rahm sets lofty Tiger Woods target

Golf News

Jon Rahm sets lofty Tiger Woods target

By Jamie Hall05 March, 2022
Jon Rahm Tiger Woods PGA Tour The majors Pat Perez
Jon Rahm Tiger Woods

Jon Rahm is the best golfer in the world right now, so it’s natural he should feel fairly confident about adding to his major tally.

The reigning US Open champion can justifiably feel pretty good about his game – but according to one of his closest friends on tour, the Spaniard has set some lofty career ambitions.

Pat Perez, who plays regular practice rounds with Rahm, claimed the 27-year-old will not even consider retirement until he has passed Tiger Woods’ total of 15 majors.

• R&A bans Russian golfers

• Jon Rahm opens up on shocking miss

"We play all the time at Silverleaf and I asked him, 'What are you gonna do at 35?'” Perez said during an appearance on GOLF’s Subpar podcast.

"He goes, 'I’m not done until I win 19 majors. If I play until I'm 55, I will play until I'm 55. I’m not going to take off golf until I get to 19. Whether I do it or not doesn’t matter. But I am not quitting until I pass Tiger on that list.'"

A tally of 19 would make Rahm the most decorated player in history, taking him past Jack Nicklaus on 18 – although he appears to have admitted that might not happen.

Rahm has just one major to his name so far, and given Woods had won eight by the time he was at the same stage, surpassing him might be a long shot.

• Rory McIlroy says Phil deserves "forgiveness"

• Perthshire golf resort unveils major refurb plans

Perez admitted he believes his friend will win between eight and ten majors, which would still see him surpass some of the greats of the game.

However, he insisted Rahm is “the guy for the next ten years” because he is so consistent. His worst finish in the majors last year was a tie for eighth at the PGA Championship.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Jon Rahm

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Pat Perez

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

“The ball is in his court” - PGA Tour commissioner has his say on Phil Mickelson
Hotly-anticipated new Scottish golf resort APPROVED!
Rory McIlroy calls on tour to make disciplinary process "transparent"
Hannah Darling: “Augusta National? Bring it on!”
Huge fire breaks out at top golf club

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
play button
Don’t shorten your swing says Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow