Jon Rahm shoots down Phil Mickelson's PGA Tour claims

Golf News

Jon Rahm shoots down Phil Mickelson’s PGA Tour claims

By Jamie Hall18 October, 2022
Jon Rahm Phil Mickelson LIV Golf PGA Tour
Jon Rahm Phil Mickelson

Jon Rahm rubbished Phil Mickelson’s latest outburst after the six-time major winner claimed the PGA Tour is “trending downwards”.

Mickelson, who has become a hugely divisive figure in professional golf over his tie-in with LIV Golf and subsequent remarks around the Saudi-backed league, took the opportunity to aim another broadside in the direction of the established circuit at last week’s event in Jeddah.

“I see LIV Golf trending upwards, I see the PGA Tour trending downwards, and I love the side that I’m on,” he told reporters.

• PGA Tour to announce more elevated events

• Eddie Pepperell slams "pathetic" Sergio Garcia

However, it’s fair to say Rahm does not agree.

“I love Phil but I don’t know what he’s talking about. I really don’t know why he said that,” the Spaniard said ahead of this week’s CJ Cup.

“There’s been some changes being made but that doesn’t mean it’s going down. I think there are some great changes being made for the tour and the players.”

Rahm, who previously called for LIV players to be included in the Ryder Cup, also expanded on his stance on the biennial clash.

The veteran of the last two editions admitted it is “not going to work” if "bad blood” between rival factions remains.

• Golf Saudi chief vows to "create own majors"

• How Scottie Scheffler could lose No.1 spot

“So far, the two Ryder Cups I’ve been part of, once you’re in that environment it’s the unusual situation where everyone can be themselves.

“If there’s animosity between players it’s not going to work. I don’t know if you can make that happen.

“I want Europe to have the strongest team we can have. You want the best players at the time, but if that includes having some bad blood or some issues I don’t know if that’s a good thing.”

