Jon Rahm suffers horror quintuple bogey at Players Championship

Golf News

Jon Rahm suffers horror quintuple bogey at Players Championship

By Jamie Hall14 March, 2022
Jon Rahm TPC Sawgrass The Players Championship Tour News PGA Tour
Jon Rahm Players Championship

Jon Rahm is the best player in the world right now – but even he isn’t immune from a nightmare hole now and again.

The Spaniard endured an absolute disaster on the par-4 fourth during the final round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, carding a NINE.

It is the worst single-hole score of the 27-year-old's career, beating his previous worst of seven.

• Tyrrell Hatton's X-rated rant at missed putt

Rahm had started Monday’s final round in decent shape on three-under, six shots back from 54-hole leader Anirban Lahiri, and started with a birdie at the second.

But he fell firmly out of contention with a bogey on three before his catastrophic performance at the fourth.

Rahm found the fairway bunker off the tee, then hit his second left into the water.

He then took a drop 90 yards from the pin – but found the drink again.

• Pro roasts PGA Tour over "golden man"

With his next attempt he found dry land, but then took three more shots to get down.

All that added up to nine, meaning the world No.1 dropped five shots in a single hole.

