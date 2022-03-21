Jon Rahm suffers horror quintuple bogey at Players Championship

Jon Rahm is the best player in the world right now – but even he isn’t immune from a nightmare hole now and again.

The Spaniard endured an absolute disaster on the par-4 fourth during the final round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, carding a NINE.

It is the worst single-hole score of the 27-year-old's career, beating his previous worst of seven.

Rahm had started Monday’s final round in decent shape on three-under, six shots back from 54-hole leader Anirban Lahiri, and started with a birdie at the second.

But he fell firmly out of contention with a bogey on three before his catastrophic performance at the fourth.

Jon Rahm records a quintuple bogey at the par-4 4th.



9 marks the highest score on a single hole of Rahm’s PGA TOUR career by two strokes. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 14, 2022

Rahm found the fairway bunker off the tee, then hit his second left into the water.

He then took a drop 90 yards from the pin – but found the drink again.

With his next attempt he found dry land, but then took three more shots to get down.



All that added up to nine, meaning the world No.1 dropped five shots in a single hole.