Jon Rahm takes another swipe at OWGR

By Jamie Hall21 November, 2022
Jon Rahm took another swipe at golf’s world rankings after winning the DP World Tour Championship, branding the system a “joke”.

The Spaniard has won twice and finished second and fourth in his last four starts, yet remains fifth in the standings.

Last week he described OWGR as “laughable” after it emerged the Dubai showdown, which featured seven of the world’s top 25, would receive less ranking points than the RSM Classic on the PGA Tour, which had none.

Despite ending the DP World Tour season with a win, Rahm was told he would not be moving up the world rankings.

"I've come second, first, fourth, first in my last four tournaments and I have not changed in my world ranking position,” he said.

"I don't know if that explains what I meant the other day but it should.

"I feel like it gets to a point where good playing is not rewarded the way it should be, especially with the good players that we have on this tour.

"I understand why they made the changes they made but it would be a perfect system if every single field was 150 players.

"I'll say one more time, we don't get the same points for our win here, it's a bit of a joke."

