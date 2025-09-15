Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Jon Rahm is part of the 12-man European Ryder Cup team heading to Bethpage Black later this month, and the Spaniard appears confident.

Rahm and Co will head to New York as defending champions, after winning back the Ryder Cup in convincing fashion in 2023.

This time around however will be much tougher for the Europeans, who will be competing in front of a raucous American crowd on the Black course at Bethpage.

There are not many tougher tests in golf than an away Ryder Cup, with the visitors winning one of the last nine match play clashes between Team Europe and the USA.

This win came courtesy of the Europeans back in 2012, who secured a famous victory in Illinois dubbed the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ following an incredible comeback.

• Rory McIlroy reveals secret Ryder Cup abuse prep

• Keegan Bradley told he has ‘work to do’ by ex-Ryder Cup captain

Luke Donald’s team will need to put in a similar performance to come away with the cup this time around, and Rahm has not ruled out a ‘miracle’ repeat.

“Well, wouldn’t be the first time miracles happened twice,” He said of Europe’s chances going into the Ryder Cup at the BMW PGA Championship.

“Got to have faith. I think we’re playing good enough and we are n a good and strong enough team to face what we are going to face at Bethpage and hopefully end up with the Cup.”

Rahm was one of 11 European Ryder Cup stars in action at Wentworth, as part of the team’s title defence preparation.

Much has been said about the New York crowd that will greet the Euro setup.

• Brooks Koepka handed fourth DP World Tour invite

• Patrick Reed hits out at US Ryder Cup player payments

On Sunday Rahm’s teammate Rory McIlroy revealed the Europeans had been preparing for a hostile atmosphere by wearing VR headsets to emulate Bethpage Black.

On the VR move, Rahm told Sky Sports Golf: “VR is never anywhere close to real life. [But] the main thing I’ve taken from it is that you can only do the first tee, but you get an idea of what it’s going to look like ahead of time.

“I think it was funny because you can actually hit the tee shot, which is just weird because you have that little controller and swing. They have somebody talking on the headset.

“I think they found somebody from the Northeast, but it’s not even close. It’s not the same stakes, but I thought it was really, really fun to just get an idea of what’s going to be.”

Following Sunday’s final round at the BMW PGA Championship, Rahm and his teammates headed straight for New York with the visitors on site at Bethpage as part of their prep this week.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.