Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

If you were wondering why Jon Rahm lost his cool with a fan on the 11th tee here at Royal Portrush on Thursday, we’ll let him set the scene.

“I mean, if I were to paint a picture, you have the hardest tee shot on the course, raining, into the wind off the left, it’s enough,” he explained. “I know they’re not doing it on purpose. It just seemed like somebody trying to get a hold of someone for whatever it is. It was bad timing.”

Bad timing indeed.

Rahm, who still conjured a fine one-under par 70 in turbulent conditions on this Dunluce Links, heard a whistle just on his backswing on the 11th and erred with his drive.

“Really?” Rahm sighed. “Whistling? Great time. Right in my backswing. Very smart, whoever it was.”

The Spaniard’s blood had already been boiling after a bogey on 10 and wanted to let off some steam.

• The Open: Jon Rahm sounds off at ‘whistling’ fan

• American ace says caddie’s Open ban ‘sucks’

“I just used the moment to let out any tension I had in me,” he admitted. “It is what it is. To be honest, it probably didn’t affect as much as I made it sound like. It was a bad swing as well. Just a difficult hole.

“It’s frustrating, but it is what it is. It’s an everyday thing in golf.”

Rahm was otherwise delighted to get in the clubhouse under par in the intermittent rain.

“I feel like I was making good swings,” he said. “Water gets between the ball and the club and it can go anywhere. But I’d like those good swings to somehow produce the shot that I like to see. But besides that, a really good day.”

• This secret den at Royal Portrush might rescue Open hopefuls

• Justin Rose sends defiant Open message after Troon near-miss

It is no secret that Rahm values this tournament above all others – including the Masters – and he has been widely tipped here given his proficiency on links ground and two previous victories in Ireland.

Now, the two-time major champion is perfectly poised too.

He was asked how the feeling of lifting a Claret Jug would compare with slipping into a green jacket.

“The Masters was quite epic in my mind,” he explained. “There’s just a few things that would make this one so special.

“Not only getting to three majors, being the second Spanish player to win an Open and being the only one to three different majors, that would be…. it makes it very, very special. But that’s the theory of it.

“Hopefully on Sunday I can answer that question a little bit better.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.