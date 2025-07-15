Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Much has been made of the contrasting preparations of LIV golfers and their rivals ahead of this latest Open renewal.

Last week, the breakaway LIV circuit was in Valderrama, tackling a storied parkland course albeit in blustery conditions in Sotogrande.

Over at the Renaissance Club, the best players on the PGA and DP World Tours got an early taste of a links test in East Lothian before pitching up here at Royal Portrush.

However, Jon Rahm, the overwhelming favourite from LIV to succeed here, is certainly not concerned about being undercooked by seaside golf.

He arrives on the Causeway Coast after an impressive bogey-free 65 in tricky conditions in Spain lifted him to second position in his homeland LIV event.

“I always feel close,” Rahm told reporters at Portrush. “I’m always confident that I’m there.

“Last week, especially on Sunday, it was very nice. It was a very good round of golf. It was by far my best round at Valderrama, and to play it bogey-free, with really, besides the last hole, never really being in danger of a making a mistake or a big mistake.

“In Valderrama, we had quite a bit of wind, and that’s always going to be a very hopeful week to get ready for it. The other thing Valderrama does, it’s challenging. Every golf shot you hit there, it’s very little margin of error, so it does prep you mentally to get ready for a challenge that a major can be.

“Not to the fullest, but it’s challenging enough to where you have to think about it quite a bit. With the wind obviously there’s differences, but in those two aspects it helps.”

Rahm, who has big pedigree on the island of Ireland having won at Lahinch and the nearby Portstewart, is being widely tipped to win his maiden Claret Jug this week.

Should he win at Portrush, Rahm would become the first Spanish Open champion since Seve Ballesteros in 1988.

And for a man who has always seen this championship as the pinnacle of golf, it would mean more to Rahm than even his Masters triumph in 2023.

“In my opinion, The Open Championship is the most prestigious event you can win in golf,” he said.

“For my understanding of the game and the history of the game, I think the Claret Jug is the most special one.

“There’s an order to it too because it changes venues, so if you can win it in St Andrews, I don’t think anything in golf can come close to that. Obviously there’s different ones that have a lot of significance as well.

“Golf started in this part of the world. It’s the oldest championship we have, and that’s what makes it so special – the type of golf we play, the links courses where in theory is meant to be played, the elements, the weather, it’s quite unique.

“I don’t think there’s a word to describe it, but all together it’s what makes it so special.”

