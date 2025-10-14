Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

For those of us who marvel at his supreme golf, it’s a shame that Jon Rahm won’t wallop a competitive ball in anger until LIV’s season opener next February in Riyadh.

Rahm’s extended break comes after a strange season that included 15 top-ten finishes and a talismanic away Ryder Cup performance, but no individual win for the first time since turning pro back in 2016.

There has been plenty of good golf and on the first two days at Bethpage we witnessed vintage Rahm, but in the end there was no trophy of his own to show for his 22 starts.

The greater shame, however, is the cloud that continues to hang over the futures of both Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton in Europe as we reach the end of the 2025 season.

It is assumed that when the duo reconvene in the Saudi desert in four months’ time, we might finally be able to move on from this murky chapter of appeals and loopholes.

But don’t hold your breath.

The facts are that both Rahm and Hatton appealed last year against sanctions imposed by the DP World Tour for teeing it up in conflicting LIV events. Pending that appeal by the London-based Sports Resolutions arbitration panel, the duo can both remain members and therefore eligible for Ryder Cup selection.

That was the loophole found within the Tour’s regulations that enabled Rahm and Hatton to tee it up in New York. The duo then reignited their formidable foursomes partnership and contributed a combined 6.5 points to a rare victory on the road.

Rahm and Hatton’s appeal against the Tour was never expected to be heard during the last Ryder Cup cycle, but then there is only so long you can keep kicking the can down the road.

• Ryder Cup stars to benefit from DP World Tour playoff loophole

• 31 LIV golfers in bid to earn Open and Masters spots

Both sides in this saga appear to have counted on peace being found in negotiations between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund which bankrolls LIV. But while LIV ploughs its own furrow, the DP World Tour is tied to its strategic alliance with the PGA Tour, which underwrites its prize funds. A deal has never looked further away.

So what is the solution?

Can the Tour afford to ban both Rahm and Hatton – who have added a total 13 points to the European cause in the last two Ryder Cups – for Adare Manor in 2027?

And how will that go down with the tournament sponsors, who need to justify paying top whack to stage the Tour’s events in the meantime?

The trouble with extending an olive branch to LIV is that the precedent has already been set for Rahm and Hatton to almost certainly lose their appeal. In May 2023, Sports Resolutions upheld the Tour’s right to hand out fines and suspensions to members who played in LIV tournaments without releases.

So a Wentworth climbdown for those reasons would invalidate the punishments that led legends such as Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood to resign from their longtime domains in the first place. A rule change could also prompt a blowback from those who resisted LIV’s overtures on the basis that they were also jeopardising their futures in Europe.

DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings made his stance clear in April last year: “We’re not in a position to be changing rules that we’ve had to go to court to defend,” he said.

Seemingly the other option is for Rahm, Hatton and co. to simply cough up their outstanding fines and play their four minimum events in a season so they can retain membership.

Yet it won’t be that straightforward either.

Rahm was steadfast last year when saying he has “no intention” of paying the fines. There has been no indication as of yet that he is about to budge despite what is on the line. In fact, his strength of feeling is such that Rahm has not yet settled up even when LIV have been willing to pay on his behalf. It can only be assumed that Hatton feels a similar way.

But from the start of 2026 onwards, LIV are turning that tap off and players will need to start forking out from their own pockets if they wish to continue playing on the DP World Tour.

• Jon Rahm explains four-month break from competitive golf

• Marco Penge responds to LIV Golf rumours

Richard Bland, therefore, has told bunkered.co.uk that he’s chosen to settle his own sanctions of up to $1million before the change comes into effect after December 31. It will mean that Bland, 52, can play the Senior Open when his LIV career is over, as well as a handful of tour events on invites.

The difference with Bland, however, is that he has no intention of becoming a full DP World Tour member again so will not need to pay fines.

Rahm, Hatton, and indeed any other LIV player with Ryder Cup hopes like Tom McKibbin, need to play in the four minimum events to keep their membership and remain eligible. If they lose their appeal on a date which is yet to be made public, the fines and suspensions will continue racking up in the background.

It is perhaps reassuring, then, that the so-called ‘Team Angry’ seem so relaxed on an issue that will have those in the corridors of power in buckets of sweat.

A fortnight before the Ryder Cup, Rahm conceded he had “completely forgot” about the impending appeal. “I have no clue,” said the burly Basque. “I hope I forget about it until it happens.”

Meanwhile, in the afterglow of Europe’s victory, Hatton added that the predicament ‘hasn’t crossed my mind.’ “I would like to think that I’ll be eligible with how it works out,” he said. “I’m hoping that it’s in a positive way for me to still play on the DP World Tour and in future Ryder Cups.

“Yes, I moved to LIV at the start of last year, but I’ve definitely shown a commitment to play on the DP World Tour, and I’d like to continue that.”

But how? This is a royal mess without any obvious solution.

The only certainty is that something has to give.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.