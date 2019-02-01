search
Golf News

Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed hug it out at Torrey

By Michael McEwan26 January, 2019
Patrick Reed Jordan Spieth Ryder Cup 2018 Team USA Farmers Insurance Open Torrey Pines PGA Tour
Patrcik Reed Jordan Spieth Hug

Beef? What beef? 

Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth dispelled suggestions of any lingering hostility between them by sharing a hug on the first tee at Torrey Pines today,

Today marks the first time that the duo have played together since remarks made by Reed – and his wife and mother-in-law – in the aftermath of the USA’s Ryder Cup defeat in Paris. They appeared to point the finger of blame at Spieth for the previously undefeated teammates being split up for the match in France.

So, it’s fair to say their pairing today – alongside John Chin in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open – was keenly anticipated.

• Self-standing putters - clever innovating or blatant cheating?

• Pundit: Mickelson 'will complete career slam'

Would they acknowledge one another? Would they shake hands? What would the atmosphere between the two be like?

• Sergio: Me and Padraig are totally fine

After Jordan walked onto the tee and introduced himself to the group’s referee, standard-bearer and scorer, as well as Chin and his caddie, he made his way over to Reed, who had his back to him. When he noticed Spieth, Reed reached out for the fist-bump, only for Jordan to move in for a hug, after which both were seen smiling widely.

Spat? Over. 

Hatchet? Buried.

Or so it seems...

