Jordan Spieth falls to lowest ranking in over FIVE years

Jordan Spieth has slipped to his lowest world ranking in over five years as his slump in form continues.



The three-time major champion has fallen to 25th on the Official World Golf Ranking, his lowest position since September 2013.

Precisely two years ago, the 25-year-old was the No.1 golfer in the world and has spent a total of 26 weeks at the top of the standings.



• 2022 Open Championship venue announced

• Public inquiry begins into new Highlands course



However, the best he has to show from his seven starts on the PGA Tour so far this season is a tie for 35th at the Farmers Insurance Open and he currently languishes in 178th place on the FedEx Cup standings.

His slow start to the 2018/19 campaign comes on the back of a broadly disappointing 2017/18 season, where he could muster only two top-three finishes in official PGA Tour events and missed the Tour Championship for the first time in his career after finishing 31st in the FedEx Cup race.

His performance stats make for grim reading, too.



So far this season, he ranks 164th in Strokes Gained: Total. He is 219th in Driving Accuracy, having hit just 43% (163/335) of his fairways, whilst his putting – such a strength of his game when he won back-to-back majors in 2015 – has dropped off dramatically. He currently ranks 116th in Strokes Gained: Putting on the PGA Tour.

Ahead of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this month, Spieth – without a win since the 2017 Open – said that he is trying not to put too much pressure on himself to rediscover his best form.



• Casey laughs off caddie's hilarious blunder

• LPGA pro hits back at 'cheat' claims



“I could have really poor years the rest of my career and still have a pretty fantastic career,” he said. “So if I just think about it that way, it kind of certainly makes me a little happier, frees me up a bit. I'm in a good place right now. I feel like my game's trending the right direction and sometimes that means results are coming soon, sometimes it means they're coming later, but they're coming.

“I'm not going to chase them as hard as I tried to maybe force or chase them last year because you can get hurt doing that. You can get into some bad patterns.”