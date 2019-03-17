Jordan Spieth “getting tired” of struggling

The good news for Jordan Spieth is that his putting is “very close to being top of the world again”.



The bad news is that the rest of his game is lagging far behind.

The former world No.1 – now ranked 25th – missed his third cut of the season in the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. His best result in 2018/19 so far? A tie for 35th at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The 25-year-old is currently languishing in 182nd spot on the FedEx Cup standings with earnings of just $146,975 from seven events.

• "Unacceptable" - Rory demands action on slow play

• SPLASH! Tiger comes a cropper on 17 at Sawgrass

• WATCH - Pros prank media on Jimmy Fallon

This comes on the back of a disappointing season last season, where he missed the Tour Championship for the first time in his career. Spieth is without a top ten finish since the Open Championship at Carnoustie and searching for his first win since the same event 12 months earlier.

“Putting's back,” said Spieth after his second round at Sawgrass. “It's very close to being top of the world again, so I know exactly how to get there, which is good news.

“As far as the full swing goes, it's just going to require more repetitions. It was really good on the range, didn't really miss a shot, but the same mistakes I was making earlier in the year, I was making on the golf course.

• Paul Lawrie owns Twitter troll with perfect reply



“I probably had one out of every two shots was good with the long clubs. Unfortunately, you get out here and you need nine out of ten to be good.”

Spieth added that the struggle he is in the midst of is a “visual thing”.

• Tiger Woods stars in hilarious new advert



“It's just a matter of how I'm looking at the club,” he said. “The face looks closed to me and I'm just trying to get to where I'm able to set up clean and then I'll be able to hit more consistent shots.

“The toughest part is if everything looks good, to me it doesn't feel good, and that's kind of where we have been.”