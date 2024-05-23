Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Jordan Spieth has dismissed claims that the PGA Tour is in a ‘bad place’, as questions surface over a deal with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

It comes after a messy month for the American circuit, which included the resignations of two key figures at boardroom level.

Jimmy Dunne, the man largely behind the framework agreement, was first to pack his bags after “no meaningful progress has been made towards a transaction with PIF.”

Then independent director Mark Flaherty followed him out the door after spending four and a half years on the board.

But Spieth has hit back at ‘untrue’ notions about the PGA Tour, whilst remaining optimistic about the process.

“I think the narrative that things are in a bad place and are moving slowly… are untrue,” he said, speaking ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

“I know that it’s false, actually. Things are actually moving positively from both sides. I think ultimately, we’ll end up in a place where professional golf is maybe the best that it’s ever been.

“I think both sides believe that. From what I do know, it’s cordial, there’s open dialog, and it’s moving along at the pace that it’s moving along. And anything else that’s said about it is just, I just know to be false.

“So, I’m very optimistic I think is what I would say out of all of it.

“I think that’s starting to resonate amongst players as they’re able to get more and more information on the matter and it will continue to get more and more information over the coming months.”

Meanwhile, Adam Scott – a fellow Player Director, alongside Spieth – added that the PGA Tour is strong in its vision for the next 18 months.

However, the Australian admitted it’s difficult to gauge progress when he is unsure of what the ‘other side’ envisions.

“I think the PGA Tour has a vision of what it wants to look like 12, 18 and then going forward, five, ten and 20, you know, or at least ten years down the line, let’s say, and what it should evolve into.

“But, at the moment, there’s another party that they’re negotiating with that has to believe in that vision as well, and I don’t know exactly what their vision is.”

